The tests came faster than the institutions. At least 26 people have been killed in suspected Houthi drone and missile attacks in Saudi Arabia since September 23, according to Saudi authorities, 23 of them in strikes on airports. This week, a tower in Riyadh's financial centre was hit, injuring 11. The harder gaps are still open. The alliance has not publicly said how it would decide on a joint military response, which forces it would call on, or who would command them. Ozkizilcik adds that, with no superpower among its members, its reach will always be limited.