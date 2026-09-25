Turkey Says Mecca Defence Pact Could Expand Across Muslim World

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Sidharth Singh
Published at:

Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş said the Makkah Agreement for Joint Defence could expand beyond Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan as regional tensions with Iran continue to affect Gulf security.

image Prefer on Google
Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş
Turkey Says Makkah Defence Pact Could Expand Across Muslim World Photo: @NumanKurtulmus/X
Summary of this article

  • Turkey says the Mecca defence pact could expand beyond its three founding members

  • Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan are building a joint security structure, including a permanent secretariat and defence-industry cooperation

  • The pact was signed in August with a collective-defence clause, treating an armed attack on one member as an attack on all three

The Mecca Agreement for Joint Defence between Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan could expand to include other countries in the region and the wider Muslim world, Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş said on Thursday.

Speaking at a reception in Ankara marking Saudi Arabia’s National Day, Kurtulmuş said he hoped the agreement would develop on “solid foundations” and become a more effective defence arrangement with the participation of other regional and Islamic countries.

The agreement was signed by Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan on August 7. Kurtulmuş said its expansion could strengthen cooperation among countries at a time of growing regional tensions.

Mecca, Jeddah Put On Alert As Saudi Arabia Warns Of ‘Potential Danger’ - AP
Mecca, Jeddah Put On Alert As Saudi Arabia Warns Of ‘Potential Danger’

By Outlook News Desk

Three-Way Defence Pact

The agreement is designed around collective deterrence and defence cooperation among the three countries.

At the first meeting of the Strategic Political and Defence Committee established under the pact in Istanbul on August 31, the foreign and defence ministers and military chiefs of Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia agreed to further institutionalise their cooperation.

The three countries agreed to establish a secretariat in Saudi Arabia, headed initially by a Pakistani secretary-general for three years. They also agreed to strengthen defence capabilities through defence-industry cooperation, joint technology development and production.

Related Content
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif - Chatham House
Khawaja Asif said an attack on Saudi Arabia could activate the Mecca defence pact. - X
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif - Reuters
Strategic Leverage: The agreement is a West Asian hedge against regional disorder and uncertain American protection - | Photo: Imago/Anadolu Agency

The joint statement said the three countries intended to use the agreement to strengthen collective deterrence while supporting regional efforts towards peace and stability.

Iran And Gulf Tensions

Kurtulmuş also referred to the security situation around the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

He said the conflict involving Iran, the US and Israel had affected the security environment around the Gulf and Hormuz and that developments there had consequences for the global economy. He also referred to risks to international energy and maritime transport.

The remarks come as the three countries seek to establish a formal structure for the defence agreement. The August 31 joint statement said their cooperation would include collective deterrence, defence-industry cooperation and joint technology development.

India Hits Back At OIC Over Kashmir, Says ‘Better Advised To Counsel Pakistan’ - | Organisation of Islamic Cooperation
India Hits Back At OIC Over Kashmir, Says ‘Better Advised To Counsel Pakistan’

By Outlook News Desk

Possible Expansion

Kurtulmuş said he hoped the agreement would eventually include other countries in the region and across the Muslim world.

The Turkish Parliament speaker also described closer Türkiye-Saudi Arabia cooperation as important for regional stability and said countries in the region should work more closely amid rising tensions.

The current agreement remains a three-country framework. Any expansion would require further participation by additional states, while its existing members continue building the institutional mechanisms agreed in Istanbul.

The next phase of the pact will therefore focus on establishing its secretariat and developing defence and security cooperation between Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, while Ankara has indicated that it sees scope for a broader regional role.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories