Northeast Under AFSPA Again: Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Get 6-Month Extension

AFSPA has been extended for another six months in parts of Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh
The Manipur notification excludes 13 police-station areas from the disturbed-area declaration
The extensions will remain in force from October 1, unless withdrawn earlier
The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday has declared the entire state of Manipur, except areas under 13 specified police stations, a “disturbed area” under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, for another six months from October 1, according to a notification published in the Gazette of India.
The declaration will remain in force until March 31, 2027, unless withdrawn earlier. The state except the jurisdictions of 13 police stations spread across Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur and Kakching districts. The Centre has been renewing the disturbed-area declaration in Manipur in six-month periods. The previous notification covered the same broad area from April 1.
Manipur Under AFSPA
Under Section 3 of AFSPA, an area can be declared “disturbed” when the Central Government, Governor or administrator considers the use of armed forces necessary to assist civil authorities in maintaining public order.
The latest decision follows a review of the law-and-order situation in Manipur. It retains the exclusion of the 13 police station areas from the AFSPA declaration.
The March announcement had similarly covered the entire state except these 13 police station jurisdictions, including Imphal, Lamphel, City, Singjamei, Patsoi and Wangoi in Imphal West, and Porompat, Heingang and Irilbung in Imphal East.
Manipur has remained under heightened security arrangements following the ethnic violence that began in May 2023.
Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland
The Centre has also extended AFSPA in specified areas of Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland from October 1, according to the latest government notifications.
In Arunachal Pradesh, the areas covered by the earlier notification included the districts of Tirap, Changlang and Longding, along with areas under Namsai, Mahadevpur and Chowkham police stations in Namsai district bordering Assam.
In Nagaland, the notification covered nine districts — Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek, Peren and Meluri — as well as specified police-station jurisdictions in Kohima, Mokokchung, Longleng, Wokha and Zunheboto districts.
The latest extensions continue a recurring six-month review process in the northeastern states.
What AFSPA Allows
AFSPA gives armed forces personnel special powers in areas formally declared “disturbed”. These include powers to use force, arrest without a warrant under specified circumstances and search premises.
The law also provides legal protection for actions taken under the Act, with prosecution or legal proceedings requiring prior sanction from the Central Government.
The extensions keep AFSPA in force across large parts of Manipur and specified areas of Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland as the Centre continues to review security conditions in the Northeast.