‘Justice Will Be Delivered’: Manipur CM Meets Family Of Musician Chongtham Killed In Delhi

Manipur CM Y Khemchand Singh assured Chongtham Vikram Singh’s family that those responsible for his death would be brought to book.
Chongtham, 54, was allegedly beaten to death in Delhi’s Kilokari after objecting to noise from a dhaba outside his home.
Police have arrested seven men and detained a juvenile in connection with the musician’s death.
Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Thursday met the family of slain musician Chongtham Vikram Singh in Imphal and assured them that those responsible for his death in Delhi would be brought to book.
Singh visited Chongtham’s residence in Thangmeiband, Imphal West, where he met his parents, wife and son and assured them of all possible assistance from the state government. Chongtham, 54, was allegedly beaten to death in Delhi’s Kilokari area on Tuesday after he objected to noise from a dhaba outside his home. Police have arrested seven men and detained a juvenile in connection with the case.
CM Meets Chongtham’s Family
During the meeting, Singh expressed "profound sorrow over the incident", saying it had claimed the life of an "innocent person who had done no wrong", an official statement said.
The chief minister told the bereaved family that justice would be delivered and those responsible for the musician’s death would be brought to book.
Chongtham had lived in Kilokari for more than two decades, PTI reported.
He later worked as a music teacher and performer in Delhi, PTI reported.