Filmmaker Shirish Kunder Reacts To Chongtham Vikram Singh’s Death, Says ‘We’ve Lost Our Civic Sense’

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

His comments came after Singh died following an alleged assault in Delhi, sparking demands for justice and renewed concerns about the safety of people from the Northeast.

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Shirish Kunder
Shirish Kunder Reacts to Manipuri Musician Vikram Singh's Death Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Shirish Kunder reacted to Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram Singh's death.

  • Seven people and one juvenile have been arrested in Delhi.

  • Vikram Singh spent nearly two decades teaching music in Delhi.

Filmmaker and editor Shirish Kunder has reacted to the death of Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram Singh, who died after he was allegedly assaulted following an argument over noise outside his home in southeast Delhi. Kunder criticised what he described as a growing culture of violence and intolerance.

Shirish Kunder on Manipur musician's death

Kunder shared his reaction on X on September 9 without naming Singh or directly referring to the incident. The filmmaker wrote that the situation reflected a disturbing change in how people respond to everyday disagreements.

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"When a man asks for a little peace and quiet, the mob ensures he gets it permanently. We haven't just lost our civic sense; we've made violent entitlement our only functioning local authority," Kunder wrote.

An X user responding to the post said that people had become less capable of understanding perspectives different from their own, adding that resentment could quickly turn someone into an enemy.

What happened to Chongtham Vikram Singh?

The incident reportedly took place around 11.30 pm on September 6 in Kilokari village. Singh had allegedly confronted a group of men over noise outside his home before the argument escalated.

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According to Delhi police, Singh was chased towards his third-floor apartment and allegedly assaulted in the corridor. His son, Yaiphaba, took him to Holy Family Hospital, where he died during treatment.

Police have arrested seven people in connection with the case, including a juvenile. Police have registered an FIR under Sections 103(2) and 3(5).

Singh, 55, had spent nearly two decades in Delhi as a music teacher and mentor. He was also associated with Manipur's early rock scene and had played lead guitar for bands including Ultra Vires, Phoenix and Eastern Dark.

His mother, Chongtham Kamala, was a celebrated Manipuri singer who appeared in Matamgi Manipur, while his cousin Lakshmipriya Devi directed Boong, which became the first Indian film to win a BAFTA.

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Singh's death has led to grief among Manipuri and wider Northeast communities in Delhi, while concerns over their safety have intensified.

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