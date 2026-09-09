ENHYPEN BLOOD SAGA World Tour Adds Berlin And London Dates As Tour Expands

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

The K-pop group has expanded its schedule to 37 concerts across 22 cities, with extra stops in Berlin and London joining an already packed European run.

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ENHYPEN World Tour
ENHYPEN Adds Berlin and London Shows Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • ENHYPEN BLOOD SAGA World Tour now features 37 shows across 22 cities.

  • New Berlin and London concerts extend the group's European tour schedule.

  • ENHYPEN's South American shows attracted around 193,000 fans overall.

The ENHYPEN BLOOD SAGA World Tour has expanded once again, with the K-pop group adding two more European concerts to its growing schedule. The latest additions take the tour to 37 shows across 22 cities, making it ENHYPEN's biggest world tour so far.

ENHYPEN BLOOD SAGA tour expands across Europe

The European leg will begin in Milan before moving through Paris, Amsterdam and Berlin. London will then serve as the final stop of the European run, with the group set to perform two shows in the UK capital.

The tour has already built considerable momentum across multiple continents. It began with three concerts at Seoul's KSPO Dome in May before moving to North and South America, where the group performed for around 193,000 fans.

The São Paulo stop was particularly notable, with all 41,000 seats sold out. In Mexico City, strong demand saw the original concert schedule expand from one show to three.

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ENHYPEN Adds Berlin And London Concerts

The ENHYPEN Berlin concert will take place on March 6 next year, while the newly added ENHYPEN London concert has been scheduled for March 8. The latter comes alongside the previously announced March 9 performance at The O2.

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The tour initially featured 30 shows across 21 cities. Additional Mexico City concerts later increased the total to 33 before the latest Berlin and London announcements pushed it to 37.

The group shared the new dates on Weverse on September 8. ENHYPEN will also return to the stage on the September 9 broadcast of Show Champion on MBC M and MBC every1 following promotions for their eighth mini album, THE SIN: BLISS.

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Its title track, "Bloody Paradise", earned six music show wins and secured the group's first grand slam.

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