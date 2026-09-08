Evan’s Death Of Me EP Takes His Solo Career In A Deeply Personal Direction

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

The K-pop soloist also recently revealed his childhood cancer battle, adding context to the album

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Death Of Me
Evan Returns With Deeply Personal Debut EP Death Of Me Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Evan's Death Of Me EP features eight tracks shaped by personal experiences.

  • The K-pop soloist recently revealed his childhood battle with malignant lymphoma.

  • Former ENHYPEN member Evan took part in the album’s complete creative process.

Evan's Death Of Me marks a significant step in the K-pop soloist’s career following his departure from ENHYPEN earlier this year. Released as his first mini album, the eight-track project sees Evan take a hands-on role in its production while exploring themes of identity, resilience, and finding the confidence to move forward.

Formerly known as Heeseung, Evan debuted as a soloist with ‘Ride Or Die’ before returning with the new project. DEATH OF ME continues that personal approach while giving him greater space to establish his own musical identity.

Evan Death Of Me EP draws from personal experiences

The project carries added weight following Evan's recent revelation about his childhood. The singer disclosed that he had been diagnosed with malignant lymphoma while in elementary school and recalled how the illness had brought him close to death. His recovery and the difficulties he faced afterwards have given greater context to the EP's focus on perseverance and moving ahead.

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According to BELIFT LAB, Evan's honest inner reflections and determination form the core of DEATH OF ME. The agency also highlighted his involvement across the album's production and creative process.

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Death Of Me EP tracklist and sound

The album features 'Not Enough’, 'Noise’, 'Ride Or Die’, 'Death Of Me’, 'Twilight’, ‘Immature’, ‘Overflow’ and ‘Going Home’. The title track blends pop and R&B, while the record moves through UK garage, alternative rock, indie pop and dream pop.

Evan Reveals Childhood Cancer Battle - X
Former ENHYPEN Singer Evan Reveals Childhood Cancer Battle, Says He Nearly Died

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Evan's Death Of Me EP was released on September 7, 2026, following his solo debut earlier this year.

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