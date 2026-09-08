Netflix Officially Launches A New Inbetweeners Movie, Drops Teaser

The Inbetweeners 3 is happening.
Netflix has released a short teaser.
The original cast and crew of the beloved sitcom return.
Netflix is bringing a new Inbetweeners movie. The original cast of Simon Bird, James Buckley, Blake Harrison and Joe Thomas is slated to reprise their roles for the feature film. They’re all seen in the new teaser trailer, cooped up in a yellow Fiat Cinquecento.
Production is set to unfurl in the UK. The Inbetweeners creators Damon Beesley and Iain Morris are on board to write and direct the film.
“It’s been super-fun hanging out with our friends again, and we’re going to work hard every week to ensure there are no problemos making this new film for humans,” said the directors.
The Inbetweeners Makers On Reunion
This wasn't always the stance of the makers. Back in 2014, creators and writers Damon Beesley and Iain Morris confessed to Metro there was a “zero per cent chance” of another film. They said: “For us the situation was always about late teenagers and this film is just on the cusp of that. After that things change and things are very different. It feels like sadly this is it.”
Simon Bird too dismissed reunion back in 2022, though he also hinted at a future outing. He told The Guardian: “It’s a hard no, I’m afraid. It just wouldn’t be the show people want or remember. Much better to leave it as a happy memory. Cut to us all doing a third film for Netflix next year … Anything’s possible.”
The news of the new movie within a year after rights holders Banijay U.K. shared that it had snapped up a deal with Morris and Beesley and their Fudge Park Productions that, at the time, they said “paves the way for the return of the hit comedy title.”
The coming-of-age sitcom was broadcast on Channel 4 between 2008 and 2010, trailing the misadventures of suburban teenager Will McKenzie and his friends Simon Cooper, Neil Sutherland and Jay Cartwright at the fictional Rudge Park Comprehensive as they traversed school life, friendship and failed sexual encounters. This new Netflix movie is highly anticipated.