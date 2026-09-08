Netflix Officially Launches A New Inbetweeners Movie, Drops Teaser

The Inbetweeners Makers On Reunion

This wasn't always the stance of the makers. Back in 2014, creators and writers Damon Beesley and Iain Morris confessed to Metro there was a “zero per cent chance” of another film. They said: “For us the situation was always about late teenagers and this film is just on the cusp of that. After that things change and things are very different. It feels like sadly this is it.”