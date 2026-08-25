Netflix Addresses Gandhari Plagiarism Row, Defends Taapsee Pannu Film’s Originality

Gandhari plagiarism controversy resurfaces as Netflix defends the film’s originality publicly.
Kanika Dhillon says audiences will understand the alleged similarities after watching Gandhari.
Writer Kalyan Bandi claims his 2019 registered story shares similarities with Netflix’s film.
The Gandhari plagiarism controversy came into focus at the trailer launch of Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming Netflix film on Tuesday, with Netflix Original Films director Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh and writer-producer Kanika Dhillon responding to the allegations publicly. Both maintained that the film is an original work and said audiences would have a clearer understanding once they watch the trailer and the complete film.
The allegations were raised by writer Kalyan Bandi, who claims that Gandhari bears similarities to a story and synopsis he wrote and registered in 2019, also titled Gandhari. Speaking publicaly at the trailer launch, Bandi said he had pitched the story to Monika Shergill, who was then with Voot and is now a Netflix executive. He later claimed that he sent a legal notice seeking compensation and credit.
Netflix responds to Gandhari plagiarism allegations
At the trailer launch, Netflix’s Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh said the platform takes questions surrounding originality and artistic attribution seriously.
“You know, at Netflix, we take originality and artistic attribution very seriously. I want to make it very clear here that we receive multiple pitches, and the pitch in question is very different from Kanika and Taapsee’s Gandhari,” she said.
She added, “I won’t make any other assumptions or push this further. Please watch the film, watch the trailer, and as the film comes out, you will see. But we are always committed to the originality of our storytellers, whether someone is on a streak of five or six things or if this is their first time.”
Kanika Dhillon maintains Gandhari is original
Dhillon said she understood why another writer would be concerned but maintained that she had never met Bandi.
“You know, I’m a writer myself first and then a producer, so I totally respect somebody’s sentiments. But in this particular case, I’ve never met the writer, and I don’t know their journey,” she said.
She added, “I think once you hear the story, once you understand what the story is about, then you’ll have a much clearer picture. And like Ruchikaa said, as a platform, Netflix is committed to very stringent rules and parameters.”
“So I think there will be a clear picture once everything comes out. I have already mentioned that this is a completely original script, I just hope you all enjoy the film,” Dhillon added.
What are the Gandhari plagiarism claims?
According to Bandi’s account to India Today, his story centred on a mother who adopts the persona of a fierce goddess while trying to rescue her child from a trafficking racket. He claimed he had shared the material with industry companies over the years and later objected when Netflix announced Gandhari.
Bandi has also claimed that the title formed an important part of his concept. He said a legal notice was sent in September 2025 seeking compensation and credit.
Dhillon’s production house Kathha Pictures has rejected the allegations, calling Gandhari an original work. Directed by Devashish Makhija, the action thriller stars Taapsee as Bani, a mother searching for her kidnapped daughter. The film also features Ishwak Singh, Chhaya Kadam, Swastika Mukherjee, Mita Vashisht and Jatin Sarna.
Gandhari premieres on Netflix on September 3.