Zee Studios has unveiled a massive lineup.
The lineup is properly multilingual.
Ample stars show up on the slate, including Sunny Deol, Nayanthara.
Zee Studios has revealed a diversified multilingual, multi-genre content slate for 2026-27, sprawling across Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Gujarati and Kannada cinema. The lineup is thrillingly eclectic, combining mythic epics, supersized projects as well as more modestly mounted stories.
The Hindi package boasts considerable star power. There's Baap, starring Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff and Mithun Chakraborty, directed by Vivek Singh Chauhan. Shri Ram Bhoomi, featuring Anupam Kher, Ritwik Bhowmik and Amruta Khanvilkar and directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, takes from Indian mythology and history. Other Hindi titles include Delhi 2021, starring Richa Chadha and directed by Abhishek Acharya; Blind Babu, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and directed by Ravi Varma; and Blind Game, starring Arjun Rampal and Priyamani and directed by Sangeeth Sivan.
Zee5's Multilingual Bunch
There are heavyweights in Tamil and Telugu bundles too. On the Telugu front, Nandamuri Balakrishna leads NBK111, which is directed by Gopichand Malineni. In the Tamil lot, there's Hi starring Nayanthara and Kavin and directed by Vishnu Edavan, and Sathyavan Savithri, starring Keerthy Suresh and Mysskin and directed by Praveen S. Vijaay.
The Marathi bunch includes Jhep, directed by Priyadarshan Jadhav; Phulwara, starring Priyadarshini Indalkar and directed by Ravi Jadhav; Jogai starring Jitendra Joshi and Sajiri Joshi and directed by Vishal Modhave; and Maan.
“Our portfolio strategy is driven by the belief that India cannot be represented through one kind of story, one language or one cinematic lens,” a Zee Studios spokesperson told Variety. “Every market has its own audience, talent, creative ecosystem and entertainment sensibility, and our ambition is to reflect that diversity through the films we back.”
“From Hindi, Marathi, Malayalam and Gujarati to Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and other language markets, we are dedicated towards building an unconventional content ecosystem with differentiated storytelling,” the spokesperson added. “For us, entertainment serves as the backbone for multilingual and multi-genre cinema, blurring the geographical and colloquial boundaries.”
Recently, Marathi Zee5, currently in its second year, also announced its slate. It includes a slew of returning series, direct-to-digital releases, comedy specials and live sports.