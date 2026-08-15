Marathi Zee5 Unveils Regional Content Slate With New Originals And AI Mythological Shows

Marathi Zee5 announces year two regional streaming lineup.
The upcoming slate features returning franchises including Hey Kay Navin? and Devkhel Season 2, among others.
New original dramas include Kon Yashwant Pansare? and 112, alongside post-theatrical movie premieres like Tumbadchi Manjula.
Marathi Zee5 is expanding its regional reach. The streaming platform has introduced a new lineup of shows and movies for its second year. This release aims to deliver high-quality local entertainment to viewers throughout the year.
Marathi Zee5 unveils new content slate
The regional streaming platform announced the lineup following a highly successful first year. The platform's debut year was marked by audience acclaim, growing viewership and the establishment of a robust regional content ecosystem.
Zee5's new slate continues the platform's investment in a dedicated mix of Marathi originals, movies and alternative formats. The strategy aims to shape viewing habits across India by capitalising on the cultural depth of Marathi storytelling.
New and returning series
The upcoming television slate is led by the return of two established series franchises. Hey Kay Navin? Season 2 reunites lead actors Umesh Kamat and Priya Bapat. Devkhel Season 2 features Ankush Chaudhari and Prajakta Mali.
Brand-new original series Kon Yashwant Pansare? will feature an ensemble cast including Bharat Jadhav, Sharvari Jamenis, Pushkar Shrotri and Shivani Rangole. The platform will also premiere 112.
Blockbuster movies and premieres
The platform's post-theatrical film premieres include Tumbadchi Manjula, starring Jitendra Joshi, Sai Tamhankar, Makarand Anaspure and Om Bhutkar. It will also premiere Bhootam Bhayam. Adkitta will have a direct-to-digital premiere. The film is headlined by Siddharth Chandekar, Sakhi Gokhale and Sai Tamhankar.
Comedy, sports and AI expanding
The platform will stream Hasva Hasavi – The Marathi Stand-Up Show, featuring Anish Goregoankar, Fatima Ayesha, Sanket Joshi, Sahil Horane and Sahil Shaikh. The streaming library is also adding premium AI-driven mythological titles, including Garuda, Vikram Vetal, Shiv Sati, Chandrakanta, Tirupati Balaji, Narmada, Ram Anjanay Yudha and Barbarik.
Sports will also be available on the platform. Subscribers can watch major international tournaments including FIFA, Bundesliga, Series A and ILT20, among others.