Review: The 'Hyphen' Indian Literature Needs

Hyphen’s success should therefore be measured not by how many Indian-language writers it translates, but by whether it changes the habits of Indian readers. Will a Hindi reader begin looking for Kannada fiction? Will a Kannada reader become curious about Maithili poetry? Will an English-language reader encounter an Assamese novelist without waiting for an international prize? For English-language India, these writers may be new. But in their own literary cultures, they may be established, debated and read for decades. Translation should therefore not be an act of bestowing legitimacy. It should be an act of extending the conversation.