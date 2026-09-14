The In-between: Review of Geetanjali Shree’s ‘Once Elephants Lived Here’

The title story begins with a city divided by a river that has experienced communal violence and subsequently reinvented itself through the language of development and modernity. But cities do not forget simply because they have been redeveloped. Into this city walks an old woman who is apparently ordinary, yet, her presence makes the city's carefully arranged categories unstable. She crosses boundaries as though they were temporary inventions. She belongs everywhere and nowhere. She becomes a question walking through the streets: who owns a place after violence? Who decides who belongs? And what happens to those who cannot, or will not, fit into the city’s new geometry?