One of the most striking aspects of Mushtaq’s collection is the way patriarchal oppression is shown as both ordinary and inevitable. In ‘Stone Slabs for Shaista Mahal’, the narrator recalls a chilling belief: “Suppose there comes a situation where the husband’s body is full of sores… even if the wife uses her tongue to lick these wounds clean, she will still not be able to completely repay the debt she owes him.” The grotesque imagery shocks, yet Mushtaq presents it not as an exception but as a socially accepted truth. In such a world, devotion becomes a form of debt and love slides into servitude. Still, even within this apparent obedience, moments of disruption emerge. When Iftikhar remarries soon after Shaista’s death, Zeenat dryly warns him: “Do not repeat the declarations of love you made to Shaista with her.” What appears to be a casual remark cuts through the illusion of eternal love, exposing it as something men can transfer at will. Across the stories, women confront not only individual men but the larger systems that legitimise their subordination.