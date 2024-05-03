Shriya Pilgaonkar On World Press Freedom Day: Finding The Balance Between Truth And Sensationalism Is Crucial

“Freedom of the press is indeed a cornerstone of our democracy, and we’re fortunate to have that freedom. While there will always be obstacles, India is a place where press freedom thrives. It’s fantastic that our show is being released on a day that highlights this aspect, offering valuable insights to many. In today’s digital age, anyone with a phone and an opinion, anyone can act as a journalist, which can be both empowering and dangerous. There are two sides to the same coin. Therefore, it’s crucial to be responsible. I hope that’s a message viewers take away from the show,” says Shriya Pilgaonkar talking about press freedom.