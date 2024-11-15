International

Voices From Afghanistan: Women Speak Of The Struggle For Education

Through phone calls and texts, many Afghan women share stories with Outlook of being denied a much desired education or making a furtive attempt to keep learning

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Afghan Womens Education
Stories Of Afghan Women's Lost Education Photo: AP
info_icon

"I miss reading storybooks, studying in the classroom with friends, and talking about big dreams," says Noor from the ancient city of Mazar-i-Sharif in Afghanistan. Noor, in her early twenties, was accepted into university but could not attend due to Taliban's ban on girls' education beyond sixth grade.

Now, Noor stays at home, passing her days in an endless cycle of idleness. "My eyes wander to the shelf where my school books collect dust," Noor shares. "It's a constant reminder of the education I crave."

The possibility of online studies is a luxury for her. "The cost of the internet is very high in Afghanistan," Noor says. "Most families cannot afford internet access." According to a 2022 Gallup survey, 25 per cent of men and 6 per cent of women reported having access to the internet in Afghanistan.

null - null
Difficult Women: Unfiltered, Uninterrupted, Unapologetic

BY Chinki Sinha

Noor is hit with a pang of nostalgia, when she turns the pages of her school notebook. A Persian poem on one page is about heroic women. Some lines in the poem read:

In war and peace, they’re always in the lead

Afghan women, with a spirit, indeed

From Zainab and Fatima to Malali Jan

Each one has a story, in the sands of time’s span

Education and knowledge, in their hearts did grow

With every book they read, a future they’d sow

This is the third consecutive year that girls have been barred from school beyond sixth grade, since the fall of the West-backed democratic regime back in August 2021. 

Despite promises to “uphold women's rights in line with Sharia law”, girls continue to be excluded from education, and women are banned from most jobs, including nearly all forms of research and teaching. While the Taliban have allowed women to continue attending various University courses, this exception will also fall away if no more girls graduate from high school.

Through phone calls and texts, many Afghan women shared their stories with Outlook.

Nazanin, also in her early twenties, shares Noor's plight. A law student when the Taliban took power, she was forced to abandon her studies. "I loved financial and criminal law books," she recalls.

"I feel like a prisoner in my own country," Nazanin says. “What’s unfortunate is that the first word in the Quran is Iqra (Read), which is what they are trying to keep us from.” 

The Taliban's actions have left her "demotivated, aimless, and forgotten." Nazanin says while the Taliban has taken some positive steps for the country, they are not “responsible caretakers of the future mothers and daughters of our nation.”

"Taliban leaders must realise they are answerable before Allah for imposing ignorance upon an entire generation of girls," she says.

An empty classroom in Afghanistan Photo: AP
info_icon

Noor and Nazanin share a common fate with the reportedly 2.5 million Afghan girls denied education. Taking into account the number of girls not going to school before the Taliban came to power, the UN’s educational and cultural agency says 80 per cent of Afghan school-age girls are now being denied their right to an education.

The Taliban has barred education for girls arguing that it does not comply with its interpretation of Islam.

Freshta Ghani, the Managing Editor of Zan-Times, a women-led newsroom covering women's issues in Afghanistan, told Outlook, "The only role religion plays in restricting women's education is the role of justification."

"The Taliban have prohibited girls' education for ideological reasons and social control," Freshta explains. "When women are educated and actively participate socially, the Taliban's narrative weakens, and alternative, non-Taliban perspectives gain prominence."

Freshta Ghani, Managing Editor of Zan-Times
info_icon

Freshta, who has authored a book "My pen is the wing of a bird” along with other Afghan women writers, believes that Afghanistan is being held hostage by the Taliban's patriarchal rule and that it is up to Afghan women, who are witnessing this injustice firsthand, to fight for their rights.

She adds that women within Afghanistan contribute to Zan-Times by sharing their stories, images, and videos of their lives and surroundings.  

In the shadows of Afghanistan's restrictive regime, many women refuse to surrender their dreams and continue to study on their own or online, hoping that they will one day be allowed to study officially. While the country’s ruling regime has not recognised the digital avenue of higher studies, it doesn’t stop girls from studying.

Gulzari, who is in her thirties, is pursuing her PhD from Gujarat University virtually. Her research focuses on the works of Khaled Hosseini and Deborah Ellis and how these award-winning writers write about Afghan culture and the situation of women.

But it's not easy as the internet is very slow. However, Gulzari's day job at a corporate office serves as a lifeline – she uses the company's wifi to submit assignments. "Some jobs are still allowed for women," Gulzari says. Dozens of women work alongside her, holding onto their careers.

Gulzari critiques the Taliban's ban on girls' education. “It contradicts their own goal of a gender-segregated society,” she argues. “Without trained female professionals, how can women in need feel secure and comfortably seek essential services, given we are a conservative society?”

Following Gulzari's path, her sister Malalai, in her early twenties, is among those seeking online education from foreign universities. Malalai recently secured enrolment at a university in Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, local online schools established by education activists in Afghanistan provide an alternative for younger girls by offering education up to 12th grade. According to a report by Zan Times, online school administrators and teachers continue to educate students, often without financial or moral support from international organisations or foreign governments.

Shahrzad, a 10th-grade student, attends an online school named Azadi. "My parents always say they will do whatever it takes to fund my education," she says. Shahrzad's mother works to cover her internet expenses.

Despite her relief at being able to continue her studies, Shahrzad is worried about continuing her education after graduation. "My biggest concern is that our certificates won't be recognised outside our online school," she says. "If that happens, I won't be able to get a scholarship or a job."

While women in Afghanistan are barred from many public spaces and jobs, they are allowed to study medical fields like nursing, dentistry, midwifery, internal medicine, pharmacy and more, under specific conditions and with complete hijab. 

In Afghanistan's culturally rich city of Herat, Amiri, who is in her early twenties, is part of a dwindling number of female healthcare professionals.

With a diploma in midwifery, Amiri is doing her internship, and provides crucial services from her home--including family planning counselling and prenatal care. Many of her female friends do other tasks like assisting women with childbirth at hospitals.

"Afghanistan desperately needs female doctors," Amiri says. "They're often the only ones women and children can turn to. Traditional families refuse to let female relatives consult male doctors, especially in rural areas.”

With secondary education banned, Amiri says, "Once our current generation of female doctors and nurses retires, we will no longer have female doctors.”

Amiri's voice trembles as she thinks of a future without female doctors. "I feel like crying," she says, her voice barely above a whisper.

Amiri wants the world to talk about girls' education, but she makes an exception. "It should be done within the scope of discussing how to treat women, not to incite distancing from religion.”

"They, especially the West, shouldn't mix education with Hijab," she says. “They don't understand our society and religion as much as we do."

"Hijab is our identity as Afghans; without it, we are not ourselves," she added.

For many women, the reasons for leaving Afghanistan are many and mounting. Nooria, 25, is one of them. A business graduate, Nooria left Afghanistan to continue her studies in Germany. She's pursuing a vocational training program.

But moving away from home comes at a cost. She misses her homeland and she's not sure if she'll ever return to settle in Afghanistan again.

She misses Kabul's streets, memories, and people. She misses the mountains that feel both grounding and endless, and the vibrant markets filled with colours, familiar smell, and sounds that are so distinct.

"I also miss home-cooked food," she says. "Kabuli pulao, Mantu, Aushak, Bulani... the list goes on."

Nooria longs for her parents, friends, and family gatherings. "The warmth, laughter, and traditions hold a special place in my heart," she explains. "Even small moments – sharing tea or chatting with neighbours – have weight when you're far away."

Still, Nooria appreciates her privilege – being able to study. "Many girls aren't as fortunate," she says.

This is the second time that the Taliban have banned education for girls in Afghanistan. The first time was during their previous regime in the late 1990s. 

In 2019 and 2020, during peace talks in Qatar, the Taliban’s chief negotiators promised to uphold women’s rights, including the rights to education and work. Two days after taking power, Zabiullah Mujahid, the Taliban spokesman, spoke at a press conference claiming that they would respect women’s rights in all fields and adhere to international human rights law as long as it does not violate Sharia law. However, the Taliban has not kept their promise thus far.

Chief Spokesman of Taliban, Zabiullah Mujahid, at a press conference | Photo: AP
info_icon

According to a report from the Institute for the Study of War, there is even some opposition to the ban within the Taliban ranks. In February, the Taliban’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Stanikzai called on the government to lift the ban on women’s education. 

"Learning should be open to all because education is obligatory for both men and women,” he said. “No country can progress without education.”

Experts believe the Taliban's older generation, represented by religious leader Hibatullah Akhundzada and Acting Prime Minister Hasan Akhund, is ideologically opposed to sending girls to school. On the other hand, some leaders, including Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Ghani Baradar and allegedly a majority of the Haqqani network, support girls' education. Baradar, one of the movement's founders, has long favoured international diplomacy. 

So far, attempts by those who feel girls should be allowed to study have yielded no results. While many women believe the Taliban doesn't value girls' education and that schools will never reopen for them under the group's rule, some are still hopeful. 

In a recent announcement, Neda Mohammad Nadeem, Taliban's Minister of Higher Education, announced that plans to reopen girls' schools and universities are on hold. “Inquiries are suspended,” he said, “until further notice.”

(To protect their identities, women in this story have had their names changed.)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Border-Gavaskar Trophy History: When Was BGT Started, Story Behind Name, And All Results
  2. Champions Trophy Tour Set To Begin In Pakistan Without Schedule Announcement
  3. Shami Could Join Indian Team Ahead Of Adelaide Test If NCA Green-lights Fitness: Report
  4. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Venues: India's Record In All Five Stadiums
  5. IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Injury Scare For India Ahead Of Series Opener - Check Details
Football News
  1. Greece 0-3 England: Victory In Athens Signals Three Lions Are 'Moving In The Right Direction', Says Lee Carsley
  2. FC Barcelona: Haaland, Gyokeres 'Not A Priority' For Blaugrana, Says Deco
  3. WSL: Manchester City's Clash With Chelsea Will Decide Super League Title, Suggests Gareth Taylor
  4. France 0-0 Israel: Les Bleus Advance Despite Frustrating UEFA Nations League Draw
  5. Republic of Ireland 1-0 Finland, UEFA Nations League: Caoimhin Kelleher Repays Trust In Narrow Victory
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Completes Perfect Group Stage With Daniil Medvedev Win
  2. ATP Finals: Comeback Win Over Alex De Minaur Keeps Taylor Fritz In Semi-final Contention
  3. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
  4. ATP Finals 2024: Zverev Targets Ten More Years At The Top After Knocking Off Ruud
  5. Spain Vs Poland, 2024 Billie Jean King Cup: Match Suspended Due To Severe Weather Alert - Check New Date
Hockey News
  1. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy
  2. Malaysia Vs Japan, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024
  3. India Vs China, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024
  4. IND-W Vs THA-W Hockey Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: India Beat Thailand By 13-0 In Rajgir, Qualify For Semis
  5. IND-W Vs THA-W, Women's ACT 2024: Deepika Scores Five Times As India Thrash Thailand 13-0

Trending Stories

National News
  1. As Bangladesh Debates 'Secularism', A Constitutional Principle Under Threat
  2. Congress Leader Mir Makes LPG Cylinders For ‘Infiltrators’ Promise In Jharkhand; PM Modi Hits Back
  3. In Pictures: Smog And Fog Grip North India
  4. BJP Is Back At The Slogan Wars With 'Batenge Toh Katenge'
  5. GRAP Stage III Imposed In Delhi As Pollution Chokes The Capital
Entertainment News
  1. Kanguva Twitter Review: Suriya Steals The Show; Fans Call His Performance 'Explosive'
  2. How Raj And DK Learned To Stop Worrying And Start Loving The Studio Set-Up
  3. Ashmita Guha Neogi’s Sīlan Is An Aching, Arresting Mood-piece
  4. Sad Letters Of An Imaginary Woman Wistfully Glances Through Shards Of Memories
  5. Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity
US News
  1. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
  2. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  3. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
  4. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?
  5. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
World News
  1. Voices From Afghanistan: Women Speak Of The Struggle For Education
  2. The Rise Of Hijab Bans From Tajikistan To Europe | War Against Women
  3. Children Of War, Delhi's Toxic Air And Other Stories | November 14 News Wrap
  4. Secularism In Bangladesh Constitution Under Question Again
  5. Iran To Open Hijab Rehabilitation Clinic To 'Treat' Women Defying Dress Code | War Against Women
Latest Stories
  1. CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-finals Live Streaming: Teams, Match-ups, Schedule, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  2. France Vs Israel, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. On Children's Day, Remembering The 14,000 Young Killed In Gaza
  4. Belgium Vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. Horoscope Today, November 14, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  7. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
  8. Ranji Trophy Round 5 Day 2 Highlights: Shami Takes Four On Comeback, Baroda Win Big Against Meghalaya