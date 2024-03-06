Women and girls with no private toilet can only use either an isolated place or wait until it is dark to relieve themselves. Lack of access opens them to the risks of infectious diseases and animal attacks This is both unhealthy and undesirable. People who defecate outside may get cholera or diarrhea and pass it on to others. Women and girls become even more vulnerable when a private toilet is not available. Vulnerability to violence is one of the most important sanitation issues that women are facing.