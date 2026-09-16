Anant Nag To Be Feted With Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2024

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Debanjan Dhar
Published at:

The Malgudi Days actor will be bestowed the prize at the 72nd National Film Awards on September 22.

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Anant Nag
Anant Nag Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Anant Nag has been named the recipient of Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2024.

  • The icon of Kannada cinema has a body of work stretching over five decades.

  • Nag's well-known roles include Ankur, Manthan and Malgudi Days.

Veteran actor Anant Nag is chosen as the recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest cinema honour, for 2024 in acknowledgement and celebration of his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema. The actor reigned in India's parallel cinema movement that defined the 1970s. Nag will formally receive the honour from President Droupadi Murmu on September 22 during the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony in Kevadia, Gujarat.

Sharing the announcement, Press Information Bureau India wrote, "On the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee, the Government of India is pleased to announce that the Actor will be conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2024 for his contribution to Indian cinema and an illustrious cinematic journey that has inspired generations."

Anant Nag's Career Highlights

Nag's filmography of more than 250 films across five decades spans several languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Marathi, Malayalam and English. The announcement puts the 78-year-old actor in rare company, making him only the second Kannada icon after Dr Rajkumar to be bestowed with the nation’s crowning film prize. Last year's recipient was another towering figure of Indian cinema, Malayalam superstar, Mohanlal.

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Nag made his film debut with the Kannada feature Sankalp (1973). His first Hindi foray came just a year later in Shyam Benegal's Ankur, alongside Shabana Azmi. Nag's television portrayal of various characters in RK Narayan's classic adaptation Malgudi Days, directed by his brother Shankar Nag, made him an enduring figure for India's everyday people. Beyond acting, Nag has also served as a politician in Karnataka. He has won five Karnataka State Film Awards.

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Shobana, Anant Nag, Ashok Saraf And Others Conferred With Padma Awards

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the legendary actor on being conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Modi affirmed that for several decades, Anant Nag's effortless performances, remarkable versatility and artistic brilliance have left an indelible mark on Indian cinema, particularly Kannada cinema. Taking to X, Modi noted the "rare depth" of Nag's work. He added, "In whichever role he has played, he brought rare depth and authenticity. This is indeed a richly deserved honour for a truly distinguished artist."

In 2025, Anant Nag also received the Padma Bhushan Award from President Droupadi Murmu.

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