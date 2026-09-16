Anant Nag To Be Feted With Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the legendary actor on being conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Modi affirmed that for several decades, Anant Nag's effortless performances, remarkable versatility and artistic brilliance have left an indelible mark on Indian cinema, particularly Kannada cinema. Taking to X, Modi noted the "rare depth" of Nag's work. He added, "In whichever role he has played, he brought rare depth and authenticity. This is indeed a richly deserved honour for a truly distinguished artist."