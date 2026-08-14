“I Have Not Heard Anything Till Date”: Former India Star Still Awaits 1973 Padma Shri

“I didn’t know whom to write to and just waited and waited over the years. (I thought) That someone from the government will call and inform me. I had informed Arun Jaitleyji (former union minister and ex-BCCI vice president) before he passed away. Recently, I wrote to Jay Shah (ICC chair). Last month, he said he will help me. It’s more than 50 years now. I felt why not try again," he added.