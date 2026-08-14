“I Have Not Heard Anything Till Date”: Former India Star Still Awaits 1973 Padma Shri

Farokh Engineer was named a Padma Shri awardee in 1973, but reportedly still awaits the physical award more than five decades later
The former wicketkeeper-batter played 46 Tests and three ODIs for India between 1961 and 1975
Engineer was a trailblazer for Indian cricket, enjoying a celebrated career with India and Lancashi
Farokh Engineer’s name has long been etched into Indian cricket history, but more than five decades after being named for one of the country’s highest civilian honours, the former wicketkeeper-batter apparently remains without the physical Padma Shri medal.
Engineer was announced as a Padma Shri recipient in 1973, becoming one of the prominent Indian cricketers to receive the honour during a period when the award was beginning to recognise the country’s sporting icons. The official Padma Awards database lists “Shri Farookh M. Engineer” among the 1973 Padma Shri awardees in the sports category.
What makes the story particularly striking is that Engineer’s contribution to Indian cricket was hardly fleeting. Born in Bombay in 1938, he made his Test debut against England in 1961 and went on to play 46 Tests for India between 1961-62 and 1974-75, while also representing India in three ODIs. He was an aggressive, entertaining batter and a highly regarded wicketkeeper, playing alongside some of India’s greatest bowlers from the famous spin era.
A 53-Year Wait for an Honour Already Announced
The extraordinary aspect of the latest report is the gap between the 1973 announcement and the present day. While official records confirm Engineer as a Padma Shri awardee, the reported issue concerns the actual presentation of the honour. More than 50 years later, the situation has brought renewed attention to a curious chapter in the history of India’s civilian awards.
Meanwhile, Engineer ha said he was informed about the Padma Shri honour by the team manager, but there has been no official communication from the government to date.
“I was playing in England at the time when the award was announced. Our team manager Hemu Adhikari informed me that I was getting the Padma Shri as it was all over the newspapers. But I have not received any communication or intimation in this regard. I have been waiting to get my award ever since," Engineer told The Indian Express.
“I didn’t know whom to write to and just waited and waited over the years. (I thought) That someone from the government will call and inform me. I had informed Arun Jaitleyji (former union minister and ex-BCCI vice president) before he passed away. Recently, I wrote to Jay Shah (ICC chair). Last month, he said he will help me. It’s more than 50 years now. I felt why not try again," he added.
Interestingly, the list of cricketers to receive the Padma Shri has since expanded to include icons such as Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and, most recently, Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur.
For a cricketer whose career helped shape the identity of Indian cricket during a transformative era, the reported wait for formal recognition is an unusual footnote. Engineer may have received the distinction on paper in 1973, but 53 years on, the story of his Padma Shri remains unfinished.