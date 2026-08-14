Al-Nassr Vs Al Fateh, Saudi Pro League 2026-27: Preview, When And Where To Watch?

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Al-Nassr vs Al Fateh Saudi Pro League 2026: Check match time, venue, live streaming details, Cristiano Ronaldo’s return, 1,000-goal chase and Ange Postecoglou’s league debut

Al-Nassr Vs Al Fateh, Saudi Pro League 2026-27: Preview, When And Where To Watch?
Al-Nassr players celebrate after their Saudi Pro League match against Al-Ahli on April 29, 2026. | Photo: Instagram/alnassr
Summary of this article

  • Al-Nassr begin their title defence against Al Fateh at Alawwal Park, with Ange Postecoglou taking charge of his first league game

  • Cristiano Ronaldo returns after his wedding and will lead an attack featuring Joao Felix and Sadio Mane

  • Ronaldo has 976 career goals and needs 24 more to reach the historic 1,000-goal milestone

Al-Nassr will begin their Saudi Pro League title defense at their home turf, Alawwal Park, Riyad, against Al Fateh today (August 15), with new manager Ange Postecoglou set to take charge of his first league game.

The attention, however, will once again be on Cristiano Ronaldo. The Al-Nassr captain returns after marrying his longtime girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and is expected to lead the attack alongside Joao Felix and Sadio Mane.

Ronaldo, now 41, could be entering the final season of his career, but he has another major milestone in sight. The Portuguese star currently has 976 career goals and needs 24 more to reach 1,000- a mark no player in football history has reached.

Al Fateh, who finished 11th in the league last season, head into the new campaign after a difficult pre-season. Khaled Al Atwi’s side lost both of their warm-up games and conceded five goals. New signing Lukas Haraslin will be one of the players expected to make a difference as Al Fateh look to cause an upset against the defending champions.

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Cristiano Ronaldo, left, and his partner Georgina Rodriguez watch the second practice session at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, May 23, 2019. - | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno, File
Cristiano Ronaldo with Georgina Rodríguez - Instagram/Georgina Rodríguez
Cristiano Ronaldo has remained out of action since he exited the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the Round of 16 with Portugal after suffering a defeat against eventual champions Spain. - Photo: X/AlNassr

Al Nassr vs Al Fateh Saudi Pro League: Live Streaming Info

What time will the Al-Nassr vs Al Fateh Saudi Pro League match start?

The Al-Nassr vs Al Fateh Saudi Pro League match will begin at 11:30 PM IST.

Where will the Al-Nassr vs Al Fateh Saudi Pro League match be played?

The Al-Nassr vs Al Fateh Saudi Pro League match will be played at Alawwal Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

How to watch the live streaming of the Al-Nassr vs Al Fateh Saudi Pro League match in India?

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Al-Nassr vs Al Fateh Saudi Pro League match on FanCode.

How to watch the Al-Nassr vs Al Fateh Saudi Pro League match in the United Kingdom and other international regions?

The match will be available for live streaming on DAZN in the United Kingdom and several international markets.

Where can fans in Africa watch the Al-Nassr vs Al Fateh Saudi Pro League match?

Viewers in Africa can check local listings on StarTimes and the StarTimes ON app for live coverage of the match.

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