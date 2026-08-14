AC Milan Vs Manchester United Live Streaming, Club Friendly 2026: Preview, When And Where To Watch Pre-Season Match

AC Milan face Manchester United in a high-profile pre-season friendly at Tarczynski Arena, Wrocław, on August 15
Ruben Amorim faces his former club, adding an intriguing storyline to the final pre-season test
Michael Carrick’s United will look to build momentum ahead of their Premier League opener against Hull City
AC Milan and Manchester United will face each other in a high-profile pre-season friendly at the Tarczyński Arena in Wrocław, Poland, on Saturday, August 15. The match is scheduled to kick off at 3:45 PM BST (8:15 PM IST) and will serve as the final major preparation game for both clubs before the 2026/27 domestic campaigns begin.
More than 43,000 supporters are expected at the stadium for the clash between two of European football’s most recognisable names.
For Manchester United, the fixture marks the conclusion of their 2026 pre-season tour and another opportunity for Michael Carrick to fine-tune his side ahead of the Premier League opener against newly promoted Hull City on August 22.
United have enjoyed a relatively encouraging pre-season, including a penalty-shootout victory over Leeds after a 1-1 draw and a 1-1 draw against Paris Saint-Germain. Bryan Mbeumo has been among the notable performers, while summer additions such as Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko and Youri Tielemans have added further attacking and midfield options.
AC Milan vs Manchester United: Ruben Amorim Faces Former Club
The match carries an additional storyline for Ruben Amorim, who is now in charge of AC Milan after his spell at Manchester United. The Portuguese coach will come up against his former club as he attempts to establish his preferred system and identity at San Siro. Milan's pre-season has been less convincing, including a 3-0 defeat to Chelsea, leaving Amorim with plenty to address before the Serie A season begins.
The Rossoneri will be keen to respond against United, with players such as Rafael Leao expected to provide attacking threat. However, Milan will reportedly be without Fikayo Tomori after the defender was excluded from the squad amid uncertainty over his future.
AC Milan vs Manchester United: Match Details and Live Streaming
This will be the final pre-season test for both teams, making it an important opportunity to build rhythm and assess combinations before competitive football begins. United will hope their attacking additions continue to click, while Milan need greater defensive organisation and intensity. With Carrick seeking to build on United’s resurgence and Amorim facing his former employers, the Wrocław meeting promises plenty of intrigue despite its friendly status.
The match will be played at 4:45 PM CEST (8:15 PM IST), with coverage available through Sky Sport and DAZN in Italy.