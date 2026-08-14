India Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND Vs SL On TV & Online

Shubman Gill-led Team India aims to replicate 2017's dominant Sri Lanka triumph
Spin expected to dominate at Galle, with both teams banking heavily on tweaker
Gautam Gambhir seeks Test revival as India begin crucial two-match series against Sri Lanka.
Team India returns to the Test grind with a 2-match series against Sri Lanka, beginning August 15. While the team has been gearing up for the spin challenge that awaits them in Galle, all eyes will be on head coach Gautam Gambhir who seeks immediate red-ball redemption.
India have been a near-invincible white-ball unit under Gambhir but the report card in Tests was too fr from satisfactory. Defeats against New Zealand, Australia and South Africa have derailed India's World Test Championship ambitions, prompting swift coaching changes. Two assistant coaches and a fielding coach have already exited the setup.
Gambhir’s position would be unfazed even if victory eludes them in Sri Lanka but it may lead to some serious discussions over power shift. The safest route to avoid the fuss is to hit the resent button and conquer the Lankan soil again.
The current squad under young captain Shubman Gill draws direct parallels to Virat Kohli's 2017 team, that won 3-0, embarking on a dominant Test era.
Devdutt Padikkal receives a golden opportunity to cement his place at No. 3 alongside top-order batters KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal, with a toe injury sidelining Sai Sudharsan. In the middle order, Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel are expected to start ahead of Sarfaraz Khan, despite registering recent low scores.
Given the Lankan conditions, spin will dictate the tactical approach. India are likely to deploy a three-pronged spin attack comprising Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar and Ravindra Jadeja, aided by pacers Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna.
But Galle offers no easy escape. The venue has been significantly transformed into a fortress as the hosts have won 27 of the 49 Tests played here since 1998.
Sri Lanka boats a formidable pair of spinners Prabath Jayasuriya and Ramesh Mendis who would lead the attack at Galle. The threat posed by them is similar to that of spinners like Mitchell Santner and Simon Harmer, who have troubled teams in home conditions over the years.
Captained by Dhananjaya de Silva, the hosts went nearly a year without a Test match before playing a brief series against the West Indies in June-July.
India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Streaming Details
Where Will The India Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Be Played?
The series-opening Test match will be played at the Galle International Stadium in Galle.
What Time Will The India Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Start?
The match will begin at 10:00 AM IST.
How To Watch The India Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test On Linear TV?
The India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network.
How To Watch The India Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Streaming?
The match will be live-streamed on SonyLIV.
What Are The Full Squads India Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test?
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Auqib Nabi, Dhruv Jurel, Gurnoor Brar, Saransh Jain.
Sri Lanka: Dhananjaya de Silva (captain), Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Nishan Madushka, Lahiru Udara, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Sonal Dinusha, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Keshara Nuwantha