Cristiano Ronaldo Marries Longtime Partner Georgina Rodriguez In Intimate Portugal Wedding

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez married in a private ceremony in Cascais, Portugal, on August 11, 2026
The couple celebrated with their five children and close family members, keeping the wedding intimate
Ronaldo and Rodriguez, who met in Madrid in 2016, announced their engagement in August 2025 after nearly a decade together
Cristiano Ronaldo and his longtime partner Georgina Rodriguez have officially married, marking a new chapter in their nearly decade-long relationship.
The Portuguese football superstar and the Spanish-Argentine model married in a private civil ceremony in Cascais, Portugal, on Tuesday, August 11.
The couple confirmed their marriage on social media, with Ronaldo sharing a photograph of their hands displaying their wedding rings. He captioned the post, "C❤️G." The understated announcement came after months of speculation surrounding their wedding plans.
Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Get Married In Portugal
Ronaldo and Rodriguez opted for a low-key celebration rather than a lavish public wedding. The ceremony took place in Cascais, a coastal resort town near Lisbon, and was attended by their children and close family members, according to reports.
The couple's announcement came exactly one year after Rodriguez publicly revealed their engagement. On August 11, 2025, she shared a photograph of her engagement ring on Instagram and confirmed that Ronaldo had proposed.
Their relationship began in Madrid in 2016, when Rodriguez was working as a sales assistant at a Gucci store. Ronaldo was playing for Real Madrid at the time. The pair subsequently began dating and made their relationship public, becoming one of the world's most closely followed celebrity couples.
Over the years, Ronaldo and Rodriguez have built a family together while maintaining a relatively private personal life despite their enormous global following. Their family includes Cristiano Jr., twins Eva Maria and Mateo, daughter Alana, and daughter Bella. The couple also suffered the loss of their son Angel, who died shortly after birth in 2022.
Where Did Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Get married?
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez got married in Cascais, a coastal town located west of Lisbon.
The couple chose a private civil ceremony in the Portuguese resort town, keeping the guest list limited to family and their children. The decision reflected their preference for keeping major moments in their personal lives away from the spotlight, despite the intense interest surrounding their relationship.
Ronaldo's Instagram post provided the first clear confirmation of the wedding. The photograph showed the couple's hands with their wedding bands.
Ronaldo and Rodriguez first met in Madrid while she was working at Gucci, and their relationship developed soon afterwards. Rodriguez has previously spoken about their first meeting and the strong connection she felt with the footballer.
Their relationship has continued through several major stages of Ronaldo's career, including his spells at Real Madrid, Juventus and Al-Nassr, as well as his international career with Portugal.
Ronaldo, one of football's most decorated and recognisable players, has also continued to make history on the pitch. He represented Portugal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, adding another major international tournament to an extraordinary career.
Rodriguez has meanwhile established herself as a model, entrepreneur and social media personality, building a substantial following and her own business profile.