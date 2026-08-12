The Messi Mirage: What Really Happened To Argentina's Much-Hyped Kerala Visit

Kerala submitted a confidential report on the failed Messi-Argentina visit proposal
The probe examined whether required rules for hosting an international team were followed
V Abdurahiman denied irregularities and said the government suffered no financial loss
The Kerala government has received a confidential inquiry report into the controversial proposal to bring football legend Lionel Messi and the Argentina national team to the state during the tenure of the previous Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.
Sports Minister O J Janeesh confirmed on Monday that the report, prepared by the Sports Department’s Special Secretary after examining departmental records and files, had been submitted to the government for further action.
Speaking to reporters, Janeesh refused to disclose the contents of the report, saying the matter was highly confidential.
“The report has been submitted to the government in a highly confidential manner. I can divulge only this much at the moment. The government will take an appropriate decision on it and inform everyone,” he said, as quoted by PTI.
The inquiry was initiated after persistent questions from the media and football fans over why the earlier government’s announcement that Messi and the Argentina team would visit Kerala had never materialised.
Janeesh said the department decided to conduct a detailed examination after football supporters also demanded an inquiry into the matter.
“Football lovers had also demanded an inquiry. When we conducted necessary examinations, we felt that further investigation was required,” Janeesh told PTI.
According to the minister, the inquiry examined whether the rules and regulations currently in force for bringing an international team or player to India had been complied with. Since the matter required decisions beyond the scope of the Sports Department, the report was forwarded to the government for further consideration.
The controversy dates back to the tenure of former Sports Minister V Abdurahiman, who had announced that Messi and the Argentina national team would visit Kerala for a friendly football match. The proposal generated widespread excitement across the state, where football enjoys immense popularity.
At the time, Abdurahiman had claimed that he travelled to Spain and held discussions with representatives of the Argentina Football Association (AFA) regarding the proposed visit.
He had also assured the Kerala Assembly that the Union Sports Ministry and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had granted the necessary permissions for the event.
The former minister repeatedly maintained that the Messi-led Argentina side would visit Kerala as announced and stated that the sponsor had already paid the match fee for the proposed friendly.
However, he later said that the foreign team had informed authorities that it was facing difficulties in visiting Kerala at the scheduled time.
Media reports have suggested that the inquiry report contains serious findings, including an alleged lack of a clear agreement for bringing Messi and the Argentina team to the state. Janeesh declined to comment on those reports or on any possible financial implications because of the confidential nature of the report.
A sponsor associated with the proposed event had reportedly claimed that it spent around INR 126 crore in connection with efforts to bring Messi to Kerala, adding to the scrutiny surrounding the episode.
Responding to the allegations, Abdurahiman issued a detailed statement rejecting any suggestion of wrongdoing. He said the previous LDF government had followed all prescribed procedures while attempting to bring the 2022 FIFA World Cup-winning Argentina team to Kerala.
He argued that the state government had not suffered even a single rupee in financial loss because the agreement for the proposed match was between the AFA and the sponsor, and therefore did not create any financial liability for the government.
The former minister further claimed that the initiative was undertaken only after obtaining the required clearances from the Union Sports and Finance Ministries. According to him, the sponsor had also secured RBI approval for making the payment to the AFA through a public sector bank.
“Therefore, the claim that the Sports Department was unaware of the proceedings is completely false,” Abdurahiman said.
Explaining the arrangement, he said football associations and sports bodies in many countries are private organisations, making it inappropriate for a state government to enter into a direct agreement with them.
“That is why a private sponsor was brought in. AFA had also conveyed its preference for such an arrangement,” he said.
Abdurahiman also said that two entities had initially approached the government expressing interest in sponsoring the event. After the first selected sponsor failed to meet the stipulated conditions, Reporter Broadcasting Company was chosen and subsequently entered into an agreement with the AFA, he added.
The issue has also triggered political reactions in Kerala. The Youth League, the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), has demanded a probe by a central agency into the allegations surrounding the proposed visit.
CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan dismissed suggestions of irregularities and accused critics of attempting to create unnecessary controversy.
“There is no possibility of any irregularity. An attempt is being made to create a smokescreen. There will be records for everything,” Govindan told reporters at a press conference.
While the government has not yet announced its next course of action, the submission of the confidential report is expected to intensify scrutiny over one of Kerala’s most high-profile but unrealised sporting announcements.