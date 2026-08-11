Naomi Osaka Vs Elena Rybakina Live Streaming, National Bank Open 2026: Preview, When And Where To Watch

Eleventh-seeded Naomi Osaka and second-seeded Elena Rybakina square off in a blockbuster National Bank Open quarterfinal
Despite their status as Grand Slam champions, this marks the first career professional encounter between the two power-hitters
Osaka enters the match fresh without dropping a set, while Rybakina chases valuable ranking points with a wide-open path to the title
A blockbuster, heavyweight quarterfinal showdown highlights the National Bank Open in Toronto as 11th-seeded Naomi Osaka locks horns with 2nd-seeded Elena Rybakina. Featuring two of the most devastating servers and cleanest ball-strikers in professional tennis, this high-stakes clash marks the very first career meeting between the two Grand Slam champions.
Both players have arrived in the last eight through contrasting yet impressive campaigns on the Canadian hard courts. The four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka is playing some of her sharpest tennis in years, carrying a red-hot run where she has won 13 of her last 15 completed matches.
Crucially, Osaka has sliced through the Toronto draw with absolute efficiency, reaching the quarterfinals without dropping a single set, capped off by a strong straight-sets win over Leylah Fernandez.
On the other side, the 2nd-seeded Elena Rybakina has had to show immense grit to get this far. After battling past a tough three-set test against Liudmila Samsonova—where she had to claw back from a double-break deficit in the deciding set—Rybakina demonstrated the champion mindset that has made her one of the most formidable hard-court players on tour.
Beyond a spot in the semifinals, contextual stakes hang heavy in the air: with top seed Aryna Sabalenka having exited the tournament, the path to the trophy is wide open, and Rybakina has the chance to make major ground in the race for the WTA World No. 1 ranking.
This quarterfinal is expected to be an absolute power-hitting masterclass dictated by first-strike tennis. Free points off the delivery will set the tone, as both players excel at dictating play from the baseline and taking time away from opponents. Whoever can establish control out of the neutral rallies will prevent the other from getting settled.
Fatigue could also become a subtle factor as the match unfolds. Osaka enters the quarterfinal visibly fresher having wrapped up her previous rounds in straight sets, whereas Rybakina endured a physically taxing, grueling three-set battle. Expect a high-octane, explosive contest decided by micro-margins on key service games and tiebreak execution.
Naomi Osaka Vs Elena Rybakina, National Bank Open: Live Streaming Details
You can catch the live streaming of the Naomi Osaka Vs Elena Rybakina match on the paid platform wtatennis.com, or through regional broadcast partners such as TVA Sports, DAZN, and TSN in Canada, and Sky Sports in Switzerland. The match has a scheduled start time of approx 5:40 AM IST.