Belinda Bencic Vs Coco Gauff Live Streaming, National Bank Open 2026: Preview, When And Where To Watch

Fourth-seeded Coco Gauff and 12th-seeded Belinda Bencic meet in an elite National Bank Open quarterfinal in Toronto
Gauff holds a 6–2 head-to-head advantage, pitting her suffocating defensive range against Bencic's proactive ball-striking
Both players carry strong momentum into the match, fighting for a coveted place in the tournament's final four
An elite and fiercely contested quarterfinal awaits at the National Bank Open as 4th-seeded Coco Gauff locks horns with 12th-seeded Belinda Bencic in Toronto.
Both players have carved out impressive runs on the hard courts this week, navigating the early rounds with supreme confidence and setting up a high-stakes tactical battle for a spot in the semifinals.
Gauff enters this matchup carrying the weight of historical dominance in the rivalry, holding a 6–2 career head-to-head advantage over the Swiss veteran.
Their paths have crossed on multiple high-profile occasions already this season—including a tight three-set battle at the Miami Open in March and a grueling encounter on the grass of Wimbledon in July—with Gauff prevailing in both.
Hard courts generally highlight the athletic chess match between Gauff's suffocating defensive range and Bencic's flat, proactive ball-striking.
Statistically, the encounter features a fascinating clash of phases: Bencic traditionally holds cleaner metrics behind her initial delivery and service holds, whereas Gauff commands a distinct edge in return efficiency.
Gauff’s ability to generate pressure on break points and dismantle opponents' second serves often gives her the upper hand in deep, momentum-shifting exchanges. However, Bencic’s capacity to take the ball early and dictate play can severely rush the American if she is allowed to settle into a rhythm.
Both competitors have navigated rigorous paths to reach this stage of the tournament. Gauff opened her campaign with a commanding straight-set victory over qualifier Alina Korneeva to secure her spot in the quarterfinals.
Bencic has faced immense testing on Canadian hard courts, highlighted by a marathon three-set battle against Taylor Townsend and a sharp 6–4, 6–0 dispatch of Alexandra Eala in the fourth round.
Ultimately, this quarterfinal will likely be decided by execution under pressure and physical resilience. Expect extended baseline rallies, fierce tactical adjustments, and razor-thin margins as two of the tour's premier competitors fight for a coveted place in the final four.
Belinda Bencic Vs Coco Gauff, National Bank Open: Live Streaming Details
You can catch the live streaming of the Belinda Bencic Vs Coco Gauff match on the paid platform wtatennis.com, or through regional broadcast partners such as TVA Sports, DAZN, and TSN in Canada, and Sky Sports in Switzerland. The match has a scheduled start time of approx 4:30 AM IST.