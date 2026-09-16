Rise And Fall 2: Karan Patel, Swara Bhasker, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary To Join Virender Sehwag's Reality Show

Rise And Fall Season 2 contestants

Sehwag recently hinted at four names who are expected to participate in the second season. Speaking about the format, the former cricketer said that players would need to be selected carefully for a game centred around power. His clues pointed towards Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shehzad Poonawalla, Swara Bhasker and Karan Patel.