Rise And Fall 2: Karan Patel, Swara Bhasker, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary To Join Virender Sehwag's Reality Show

Rise And Fall Season 2 features Karan Patel and Swara Bhasker.
Virender Sehwag will host the second edition of Amazon MX Player.
Season 1 winner Arjun Bijlani took home the reality show title.
Rise and Fall Season 2 is bringing together a new group of celebrities as Virender Sehwag takes over hosting duties for the Amazon MX Player reality show. Among the names linked to the new season are television actors Karan Patel and Swara Bhasker, along with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. The contestant list also includes personalities from television, social media and reality shows.
Rise And Fall Season 2 contestants
Sehwag recently hinted at four names who are expected to participate in the second season. Speaking about the format, the former cricketer said that players would need to be selected carefully for a game centred around power. His clues pointed towards Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shehzad Poonawalla, Swara Bhasker and Karan Patel.
Several other names have also emerged in reports surrounding the upcoming season. Actress Archana Gautam, Rajat Dalal, Anam Darbar and Sailesh Lodha are expected to be part of the line-up. Splitsvilla personalities Kaira Anu, Sorab Bedi and Niharika Tiwari have also been linked to the show, along with Sakshi Shrivas.
Social media influencer Raj Grover has reportedly been confirmed by Jeevika Singh. Shrutika Arjun, Nehal Chudasama, Deepty Chettri, Priyanka Jagga and Anurag Dobhal are among the other names expected to appear.
What to expect from Rise And Fall Season 2
The reality show is based on a divide between rulers and workers, with contestants competing for power and control over the game. In the first season, rulers lived in a luxury penthouse while workers stayed in a basement and completed tasks to build the prize pot.
The previous season began with a ₹25 lakh prize pot. Workers could challenge the existing hierarchy through the ‘takhta palat’, which allowed them to switch positions with the rulers. Television actor Arjun Bijlani eventually won the first season.
After Ashneer Grover hosted Season 1, Virender Sehwag will lead the new edition. Rise And Fall Season 2 is expected to begin streaming on Amazon MX Player in the second week of October.