Antara Banerjee, Kasautii Zindagii Kay Actor, Arrested After Train Altercation

O Outlook Entertainment Desk Curated by: Aishani Biswas Published at: 16 August 2026 5:04 pm

Antara Banerjee, known for Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Badho Bahu and Laal Ishq, was arrested after an alleged altercation with RPF personnel aboard the Aravali Express. Here is a look at the actor’s career, television roles and what led to the incident on the train.

O Outlook Entertainment Desk Curated by: Aishani Biswas Published at: 16 August 2026 5:04 pm

Kasautii Zindagii Kay Actor Arrested Photo: Instagram