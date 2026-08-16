Antara Banerjee, Kasautii Zindagii Kay Actor, Arrested After Train Altercation

Antara Banerjee played Suman in Kasautii Zindagii Kay alongside Parth Samthaan.
The actor was detained following an alleged RPF altercation aboard Aravali Express.
Banerjee has appeared across television, Bollywood, music videos and micro-dramas.
Television actor Antara Banerjee, known for shows including Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Badho Bahu and Laal Ishq, was arrested after an alleged altercation with Railway Protection Force personnel aboard the Aravali Express. The actor was reportedly travelling to Surat for a shoot when the incident took place.
Who is Antara Banerjee?
Born into a Bengali family in Kolkata, Banerjee moved to Mumbai with her parents in 2013 to pursue acting. She enrolled at Nirmala Niketan College for a Bachelor of Social Work degree but reportedly left midway to focus on her entertainment career.
She made her acting debut with Gumrah: End of Innocence in 2012 before making a brief Bollywood appearance in The Shaukeens in 2014. She subsequently appeared in television shows including Savdhaan India, Badho Bahu and Laal Ishq.
Banerjee later joined Ektaa Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay, playing Suman Shekhar Sharma alongside Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes. After leaving the show in 2019, she appeared in Kavach... Mahashivratri, Divya Drishti and Ragini MMS Returns 2. She also featured in T-Series’ 2024 music video Chaap Tilak and recently appeared in the micro-drama The Last Shot on Rocket Reels.
Why was Antara Banerjee arrested?
According to the police, the incident occurred on August 12 after Banerjee was allegedly found occupying a reserved seat despite holding a sleeper-class ticket. RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector Yaminikant Mishra alleged in his complaint that an argument followed when officers intervened.
A GRP official claimed Banerjee allegedly abused the RPF team before attacking a constable with a blade. She was taken into custody by Borivali railway police the following morning.
Borivali GRP inspector Kunda Gavade said witnesses indicated that Banerjee may have been distressed after failing to secure an AC coach ticket. She reportedly refused to contact relatives or legal counsel and demanded to be arrested.
Banerjee was briefly detained and later released after being served a notice under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.