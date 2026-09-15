NYC Subway Tragedy: Indian-Origin Woman, Friend Killed After Falling On Tracks

Two Rutgers graduates, Malaika Chitre and Navam Kaul, were killed after being struck by a No. 4 train at Manhattan’s Spring Street station.
Investigators have not established how they ended up on the tracks, with reports suggesting Kaul may have fallen and Chitre may have followed while trying to help him.
Police have not ruled out suicide or intoxication, but no official finding has established either as the cause and the investigation remains ongoing.
Two 24-year-old friends, Malaika Chitre and Navam Kaul, were fatally struck by a New York City subway train at a Manhattan station early Sunday, with investigators still trying to establish how they ended up on the tracks.
The pair, who were recent Rutgers University graduates from New Jersey, were hit by a southbound No. 4 train at Spring Street station shortly after 3am, according to media reports. The train operator saw them on the tracks and attempted to stop, but could not prevent the collision.
The circumstances surrounding their deaths remain unclear. An incident report obtained by the New York Daily News said the operator saw the two sitting on the tracks as the train approached.
Police sources cited by the New York Post said it was not immediately clear whether Kaul had fallen or entered the tracks himself, while Chitre appeared to have gone down after him.
What Happened At The NYC Subway Station?
The incident took place at Spring Street station in Lower Manhattan at around 3:14am on Sunday. The train operator reportedly activated the emergency brake after seeing the pair, but the train could not stop in time. Both were found underneath the train and pronounced dead at the scene.
Around 100 passengers aboard the train were subsequently evacuated, according to reports. Video circulating on social media appeared to show Chitre and Kaul sitting on the tracks shortly before the train arrived. However, the footage does not establish why they were there.
One possibility being examined is that Kaul initially fell or ended up on the tracks and Chitre followed in an attempt to help him. The train operator told investigators that Chitre appeared to be pulling Kaul towards her as the train approached.
Investigators are also examining whether alcohol or drugs played a role. No official finding has established intoxication as a factor, and authorities have not announced a definitive explanation for why the pair were on the tracks, as per media reports.
Who Were Malaika Chitre And Navam Kaul?
Chitre and Kaul were longtime friends who graduated from Rutgers University in 2024. Chitre, from Dayton, New Jersey, studied public health and business administration and worked as a quality operations specialist at Acadia Pharmaceuticals. She had also begun pursuing a Doctor of Pharmacy degree at Temple University. Kaul, from Sayreville, New Jersey, graduated from Rutgers Business School and worked as a financial data analyst at Bloomberg.
Their deaths have raised questions over whether the incident was an accident, an attempted rescue or something else. Police sources have also said suicide has not been ruled out, although no suicide note was found. There is currently no publicly established motive, and the investigation remains ongoing.