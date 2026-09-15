H1N1 Surge In Uttarakhand's Kumaon Region Leaves Four Dead, Hospitals On Alert

A rise in H1N1 infections across Uttarakhand’s Kumaon division has prompted health authorities to strengthen surveillance after four patients died and 18 tested positive at hospitals in Nainital district.
Health officials said samples had been collected from 127 suspected patients. Most of the confirmed cases involved Nainital residents, while five patients came from Almora, Pithoragarh and Bageshwar districts. Two others were residents of states outside Uttarakhand. All were admitted to hospitals in Nainital district, The New Indian Express reported.
Nainital Chief Medical Officer Dr Rashmi Pant said four patients infected with H1N1 had died while undergoing treatment in the district. Two were from Nainital, while the others belonged to Bageshwar and Pithoragarh.
“In view of the swine flu cases, all hospitals in the district have been directed to remain alert and maintain the necessary medical preparedness,” Dr Pant said. “Oxygen-supported beds have also been reserved to ensure timely treatment for patients.”
The arrival of patients from neighbouring districts and other states has placed additional pressure on Nainital’s hospitals. The health department is monitoring the availability of medicines, oxygen-supported beds and other essential medical facilities, along with the condition of infected patients.
What Are the Symptoms of H1N1?
According to the World Health Organisation, influenza symptoms generally include the sudden onset of fever, a usually dry cough, headache, muscle and joint pain, severe discomfort, sore throat and a runny nose. A severe cough may persist for two weeks or longer.
The WHO says most patients recover within a week without requiring medical attention, although influenza can cause serious illness or death among vulnerable groups. In severe cases, it can lead to pneumonia or sepsis.
Uttarakhand health officials have advised people to seek medical attention if fever, cough, cold-like symptoms or breathing difficulties persist for more than seven days. Those who have been in contact with an infected person have also been asked to remain cautious.
“Early testing and timely treatment are critical to preventing complications and limiting the spread of infection,” a health department official said.
State health department figures show that Uttarakhand recorded more than 30 swine flu-related deaths between 2019 and 2026, with notable increases in 2019 and the current year. In 2019, the state’s most severe outbreak claimed more than 21 lives during the first two months alone.
Uttarakhand had reported 57 H1N1 cases last month, including 52 in Dehradun. The increase prompted the state government to order stronger district-level surveillance and ensure that hospitals were prepared to treat influenza and other respiratory illnesses.