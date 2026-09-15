Sachin Pilot, Warring Detained Amid Protest Over Dalit Man's Death In Punjab

Speaking to IANS, Pilot alleged that Singh had named Cheema and accused the state government of failing to act. “The Finance Minister here is responsible for this, and he has been named by Gulzar Singh. It was the government’s responsibility to order an inquiry and register an FIR. But so much pressure was put on him, and I feel that this government has now become completely disconnected from the people. They do not care. Today, this is not about one individual. The entire situation of drugs and ‘chitta’ across Punjab is such that the government is not concerned about it...”