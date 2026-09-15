Sachin Pilot, Warring Detained Amid Protest Over Dalit Man's Death In Punjab

Sachin Pilot, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Partap Bajwa were detained.
Congress demanded Harpal Singh Cheema’s dismissal and an independent investigation.
Gulzar Singh had publicly questioned Cheema over Punjab’s drug problem.
Police detained Punjab Congress in-charge Sachin Pilot, state unit president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday during a protest demanding the dismissal of Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema over the death of a dalit man, Gulzar Singh.
Several other Congress leaders were also detained as the protesters attempted to march towards Cheema’s residence in Chandigarh. The demonstration followed the alleged suicide of Gulzar Singh, a resident of Sangrur who had publicly raised concerns about drug availability and his son’s addiction.
The Congress has demanded that Cheema’s name be added to the FIR and called for an independent, time-bound investigation into Singh’s death.
Speaking to IANS, Pilot alleged that Singh had named Cheema and accused the state government of failing to act. “The Finance Minister here is responsible for this, and he has been named by Gulzar Singh. It was the government’s responsibility to order an inquiry and register an FIR. But so much pressure was put on him, and I feel that this government has now become completely disconnected from the people. They do not care. Today, this is not about one individual. The entire situation of drugs and ‘chitta’ across Punjab is such that the government is not concerned about it...”
Pilot said the Congress would continue raising issues affecting Punjab and its younger generation.
“The Congress party wants to fight for the people of Punjab. All the leaders and workers of Punjab are committed to building a better future for the state. Therefore, we will all fight together. This issue is not about one person or one party. It is an issue concerning the entire state, the whole of Punjab and the new generation of Punjab, and answers will have to be given...” he said.
Before the protest, Warring urged party workers to join the demonstration to seek “justice” for Singh’s family and demand accountability from the AAP government.
The September 15 protest was also seen as an early test of Pilot’s political strategy following his appointment as the Congress’ Punjab in-charge in place of Bhupesh Baghel. The state unit has been facing internal divisions, with the faction associated with Charanjit Singh Channi remaining absent from events organised by the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee so far.
What Triggered The Protest?
Singh allegedly consumed poison days after questioning Cheema at a village programme on September 6. He had raised the issue of the availability of drugs, particularly “chitta”, and spoken about his son’s addiction.
Police later registered a case against the village sarpanch, her husband and others. The charges include abetment to suicide and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Opposition parties, however, have demanded that Cheema also be named in the FIR.