Fake Cancer Drugs In Bengaluru: How Suspected Spurious Medicine Reached 90 Hospitals

An SIT probe has linked suspected spurious and mislabelled medicines to over 90 hospitals and clinics.
Police allege a licensed pharmacist ran a wider network involving cancer medicines and ICU injections.
The probe has also examined alleged medicine supply links to Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi and Rajasthan.
An SIT probe in Bengaluru has linked suspected spurious and mislabelled medicines to more than 90 hospitals and clinics in and around the city. The case centres on a licensed pharmacist.
Police allege the pharmacist used a legitimate pharmaceutical business as the base for a wider distribution network. The alleged stock included counterfeit versions of high-demand Pfizer products, along with cancer medicines and ICU injections.
The drugs were reportedly sold at discounts of up to 50%, making them attractive in a market where some cancer treatments cost tens of thousands of rupees.
The scale of the alleged spread matters as much as the fraud itself. Once such stock reaches hospitals with invoices, packaging and a pharmacist's licence, the breach can extend far beyond a retail outlet. The key question is whether hospitals checked suppliers, matched batch numbers and tested the drugs before use.
How Network Worked
The inquiry began after a raid on a concealed stockroom in Tavarekere, Magadi. That search exposed the network's storage and supply route and widened the probe in Bengaluru and nearby areas.
Investigators say more than 15 medical representatives were involved. Supplies are also said to have reached Maharashtra and Gujarat, pointing to a cross-state chain rather than a racket limited to one pharmacy or distributor.
The case also shows how fake medicines can move through the system without looking suspicious. By the time the stock reaches a hospital, it may come with invoices, packaging, a pharmacist's licence and what seems like a legitimate supply trail. That makes detection harder, especially when costly cancer medicines can draw quick demand once they are discounted.
Delhi And Rajasthan Cases
Delhi offers a parallel thread. In August, Delhi Police broke up a multi-state racket tied to the illegal trade in cancer medicines and arrested 17 people. Investigators there alleged the group dealt in stolen and counterfeit cancer drugs.
As Times of India reported, some medicines had been diverted from government hospitals before ending up in the black market. The Delhi case's interstate reach adds weight to the Bengaluru probe because both expose weak points between manufacturers and patients, including distributors, wholesalers, pharmacies and hospital procurement systems.
Rajasthan has also come under scrutiny. Cancer-drug vials were reportedly traced to the government supply chain and to a government hospital in Bikaner, prompting the state to order closer scrutiny. The hospital denied any role in diversion and said its records accounted for the medicines it received through Rajasthan Medical Services Corporation Ltd, which supplies free medicines to government hospitals.
Systemic Vulnerabilities And Response
The wider system is enormous, India has over 10,000 drug-manufacturing units and about a million pharmacies. Keeping watch over every link is difficult, especially once medicines can be diverted, swapped or relabelled after they leave the factory.
Oversight has increased in recent years. Government data show that since late 2022 regulators have carried out more than 960 risk-based inspections of pharma facilities and about 860 enforcement actions. India has also been shifting towards digital traceability, barcodes and risk-based checks to spot poor-quality and spurious medicines.
Technology alone cannot close the loopholes. It works only when every part of the chain uses it correctly and consistently. The Bengaluru probe will therefore have to determine not only who supplied the suspected drugs but also where the system failed to intercept them. That issue goes beyond one city, because the Delhi and Rajasthan cases suggest a wider pattern in how high-value medicines move through India's healthcare supply chain.