Israel Shares Intelligence With Saudi Arabia As Houthis Target Oil Facilities, Bab al-Mandab

Saudi Arabia has sought Israeli intelligence support as Houthi attacks target its oil infrastructure and other assets.
The Houthis have seized islands along the Red Sea and barred Saudi vessels from the Bab al-Mandab Strait.
Riyadh has also asked Britain for help defending its oil infrastructure and pushing the Houthis back from the waterway.
Israel and Saudi Arabia have held talks mediated by US Central Command (CENTCOM) as Riyadh seeks intelligence assistance to defend itself against intensifying Houthi attacks, according to The Jerusalem Post, citing a report by Walla and diplomatic sources in the Middle East.
The discussions come as the Houthi military continues to advance along the Bab al-Mandab Strait and step up attacks against Saudi Arabia. The Saudi request is believed to be focused on intelligence support that could help Riyadh build a broader picture of Houthi military deployments and identify potential plans for future operations. Saudi Arabia has also sought assistance from Britain as concerns grow over attacks on its oil infrastructure and the security of the strategic waterway.
Saudi Arabia seeks intelligence support against the Houthis
Diplomatic sources in the region said Saudi Arabia and Israel held talks through CENTCOM to help Riyadh protect itself from the Houthi military. According to The Jerusalem Post, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has demonstrated intelligence and operational capabilities in the maritime arena around the Strait of Hormuz, assisting the Americans in building layers of intelligence on the locations of Iranian forces.
The sources said the Saudi request for assistance was likely focused on intelligence support to build a broader picture of Houthi military deployments in the area and identify potential plans for future operations.
The Houthi military has intensified its attacks against the Saudi regime over the past week. These have included a drone attack on oil pipelines and pumping facilities that led to a partial shutdown of activity along the main pipeline.
The Houthis also carried out an attack against Saudi civilians who were inside a mosque and nearby buildings not far from the Yemen-Saudi Arabia border.
At the same time, the Houthi military seized several strategically located islands along the Red Sea and barred Saudi vessels from passing through the Bab al-Mandab Strait, imposing what sources described as an economic and diplomatic blockade on Saudi Arabia.
The security situation has raised significant concerns not only among the Saudis but also among other countries in the region, according to security sources. The concern is based on a scenario in which the US reaches understandings with Iran and the Houthis, leaving Saudi Arabia and other countries to face unresolved threats in the foreseeable future while remaining exposed to continued attacks.
Riyadh also seeks British assistance
Bloomberg reported that Saudi Arabia also asked Britain for assistance in both repelling the Houthis from the Bab al-Mandab Strait and helping defend against strikes on its oil infrastructure.
Burnham has agreed to send British military advisers to assist Saudi Arabia, Bloomberg reported, but had not yet committed to sending any additional aid.
Saudi nuclear programme raises Israeli concerns
Meanwhile, security officials said US President Donald Trump's decision to allow Saudi Arabia to develop a civilian nuclear programme has caused significant concern within Israel's security establishment. Saudi Arabia is rich in energy resources and is located within 15 km of Israel.
The issue was raised with Trump, who quickly linked any progress on the civilian nuclear issue to the normalisation of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel.
The Saudis, for their part, want to advance a diplomatic process with Israel following a resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Israel and Saudi Arabia share several security interests regardless of normalisation. According to The Jerusalem Post, there is optimism that a roadmap can soon be presented under which the two sides would reach a diplomatic agreement.
The agreement is viewed as important, particularly amid growing threats in the Middle East that highlight the need for the two countries to establish their priorities.
(With inputs from The Jerusalem Post)