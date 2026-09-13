Houthis Advance Towards Bab el-Mandeb, Claim New Attacks On Saudi Arabia: Why It Matters

Why Is The Houthi Advance Important For Shipping?

Bab el-Mandeb is a crucial shipping route linking the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and provides an alternative route to the Strait of Hormuz. The Houthis' territorial gains bring them closer to controlling or threatening traffic through the waterway. Saudi Arabia has increasingly relied on Red Sea routes because Hormuz has been disrupted. The Houthis have declared a blockade against Saudi shipping.