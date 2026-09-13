‘All-Vegetarian Menu’: Former Iceland President Recalls Hosting Indian President 20 Years Ago

Former Icelandic President Ólafur Ragnar Grímsson recalled hosting an Indian president for a state dinner more than 20 years ago.
Grímsson said he offered an all-vegetarian menu during what he described as the first such visit by an Indian president to a Nordic country.
The former Icelandic leader noted that serving vegetarian food was unusual in Iceland, where he said it was not easy to be vegetarian.
Former Icelandic President Ólafur Ragnar Grímsson has recalled serving an all-vegetarian menu at a state dinner for an Indian president more than 20 years ago, saying the meal was organised during the first visit by an Indian president to a Nordic country.
In a post on X, Grímsson said he had offered the vegetarian menu despite Iceland not being an easy place to be vegetarian.
What Did Iceland's Former President Say About The Vegetarian Dinner?
Grímsson said he hosted the Indian president for a state dinner. It was the first such visit to a Nordic country, according to his post. He offered an all-vegetarian menu. He said this happened more than 20 years ago.
In a post on X, he said, “When I hosted the President of India for State Dinner on the first such visit to a Nordic country, I also offered an all-vegetarian menu. More than 20 years ago! And in Iceland where it is not easy to be vegetarian!!”
Grímsson met with Indian Presidents and leaders during multiple diplomatic visits and meetings, notably calling on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan in March 2020, President Pranab Mukherjee in April 2013, and being hosted by President Pratibha Patil in January 2010. Former President APJ Abdul Kalam visited Iceland in May 2005.
When Did An Indian President First Visit Iceland?
The Indian government describes Kalam's 2005 trip as the first visit by an Indian President to Iceland. The Indian MEA records a state banquet hosted by Icelandic President Ólafur Ragnar Grímsson in Reykjavik on May 30, 2005.
Grímsson has recalled serving an all-vegetarian menu to Kalam during his historic visit to Iceland. Kalam himself spoke at the state banquet hosted by Grímsson on May 30, 2005, praising Iceland's hospitality.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday that 80 per cent of Indians are non-vegetarian and Indian non-vegetarian food is delicious, a day after an all-vegetarian spread was served at a BRICS Summit gala dinner. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the dinner for the leaders and delegates of the BRICS Summit at the Bharat Mandapam on Saturday.
The remarks of the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha came a day after the gala dinner, which featured an elaborate all-vegetarian menu.
'Khandvi mille', a feuille steamed gram-flour roll, and 'khumb galouti', pan-grilled mushroom kebabs with mint pearls, were served as starters The main course offered 'paneer lababdar', 'gucchi marmik' -- Himalayan morel mushrooms and tender asparagus -- and 'carrot bean poriyal'.
The other items on the menu included 'thakkali belle saaru' -- light lentil broth, millet pulao, beetroot raita, and assorted Indian breads.
For the desserts, 'Old Delhi fruit cream with jalebi' and 'shahtoot phirni' wrapped up the menu for the VVIP guests.
The gala dinner was served to the accompaniment of a performance by an ensemble of over 100 artistes drawn largely from India, as well as other member countries of BRICS.