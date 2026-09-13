Xi Jinping Skips PM Narendra Modi’s BRICS Gala Dinner

Chinese President Xi Jinping skipped the gala dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for BRICS leaders in New Delhi on Saturday.
Sources indicated that Xi Jinping returned to his hotel to rest following summit engagements and bilateral discussions with Modi earlier in the day.
Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the high-profile dinner held at Bharat Mandapam alongside global delegates.
Chinese President Xi Jinping skipped a gala dinner Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted on Saturday for BRICS leaders, other participating countries and international organisations. A source suggested Xi had gone back to his hotel to take rest. The reason for his absence was not immediately known.
Xi reached New Delhi on Saturday afternoon. He attended the BRICS Summit and met Modi separately earlier in the day.
His absence stood out because the dinner brought together leaders from BRICS nations and other summit participants. Another notable absentee was Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, who left for home after attending the summit during the day.
Dinner Attendance
Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the dinner. Several senior Indian political leaders also joined the event.
Among the Union ministers present were Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also attended.
Several chief ministers were at the dinner as well. They included Yogi Adityanath of Uttar Pradesh, Devendra Fadnavis of Maharashtra, Suvendu Adhikari of West Bengal and Himanta Biswa Sarma of Assam.
Union ministers and chief ministers travelled in two buses from Parliament House to Bharat Mandapam, where the dinner was held.
The menu included khandvi mille-feuille, khumb galouti, paneer lababdar, gucchi marmik, carrot-bean poriyal and millet pulao. The dessert spread included Old Delhi fruit cream with jalebi and shahtoot phirni.
Summit Context
India is hosting the summit on September 12 and 13. Leaders of the 11 BRICS member countries and 10 partner countries, along with international organisations, are attending the meeting.
The dinner formed part of India’s hosting of the summit in New Delhi. Xi’s absence drew attention because he had already taken part in the day’s summit events and his meeting with Modi.