Georgia's Secret Ballot At Risk? AI Can Help Match Voters To Their Votes

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Rucha Pramanick
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A vulnerability in Georgia's voting system could allow voters to be matched to their ballots, with researchers warning that AI has made exploiting the flaw easier

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Summary of this article

  • A vulnerability in Georgia's voting system could allow voters to be matched to the ballots they cast.

  • Princeton researcher Max Springer used AI and public records to reconstruct the order of about 98.9% of 1.5 million in-person ballots from Georgia's May 2026 primary, according to his research.

  • The flaw does not allow votes to be changed but could threaten ballot secrecy by making voter-to-ballot matching possible.

A vulnerability in Georgia's voting system could allow voters to be matched to the ballots they cast, raising concerns about the secrecy of the ballot ahead of the 2026 US elections. The risk has become more serious with the rise of artificial intelligence, which researchers say can make it easier to reconstruct the order of ballots using publicly available records.

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How Can Georgia Voters Be Matched To Their Ballots?

Georgia voters use touchscreen machines that print paper ballots. The ballots are scanned and electronic records are created. Those records are supposed to be randomised before being released.

A vulnerability can allow the original order to be reconstructed. Combining that information with early-voting lists, scanner logs and precinct records can potentially identify who cast particular ballots. AI makes the process much easier for people without specialist technical skills.

Researchers discovered a software vulnerability that can allow those records to be put back into the order in which ballots were cast. When combined with other publicly available records, that could allow someone to match a voter to their ballot.

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The concern has become more serious because AI tools can now automate much of the technical work needed to reconstruct the ballot order. Princeton researcher Max Springer demonstrated that he could use publicly available data and AI to reconstruct the order of about 98.9% of 1.5 million in-person ballots from Georgia's May 2026 primary, according to his research.

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Why Does Ballot Secrecy Matter In Georgia?

Georgia's Constitution says elections must be conducted by secret ballot, and state law requires voting machines to allow voting in “absolute secrecy”.

If voters can be identified by how they voted, it could create risks of: voter intimidation, coercion, vote buying or selling, political campaigns obtaining information about individual voters.

The important nuance is that the vulnerability does not allow someone to change votes or alter election results. It is primarily a ballot privacy/secrecy problem.

Georgia election officials have tried to limit the information released through public-records requests and are working with a vendor to scramble ballot records before publication. A proposed software update was also rejected by the State Election Board after officials raised concerns about certification, implementation time and funding.

Mark Lindeman, policy and strategy director at Verified Voting, a nonpartisan group focused on election technology, told AP that, combined with an open records law that has allowed access to key documents, the issue creates a “perfect storm.”

“It’s really embarrassing that this is still a possibility,” Lindeman said, as per AP. 

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