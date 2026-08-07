Reality TV Celebrity Stephen Bear Jailed For Breaking Restraining Order

Detective Constable Swarv Stafin, who led the investigation into the breach of the restraining order, underlined: “Stephen Bear’s behaviour is not okay and it should not be normalised or accepted. The impacts of being harassed are very real. It causes a great deal of stress and anxiety - it is something no-one should have to experience. The fact that he has admitted the charge against him shows he knew very well what he was doing was wrong and he knew he was breaching the restraining order. I want to pay tribute to Georgia’s courage and the dignity she has shown throughout the initial investigation and while Bear attempted to discredit her following his sentencing. I would urge anyone that is experiencing any sort of harassing behaviour to the police, no matter how small or big it is, it will be taken seriously and investigated thoroughly. There are options available to support each victim of such behaviour".