Reality TV Celebrity Stephen Bear Jailed For Breaking Restraining Order

Stephen Bear is jailed for breaching a restraining order.
He is accused of harassing his ex-girlfriend.
He has posted a slew of disparaging content about Georgia Harrison despite the restraining order's diktats.
Disgraced former reality TV star Stephen Bear has been jailed for 16 months for violating a restraining order against his ex-girlfriend Georgia Harrison.
Bear had been made subject to the order, for five years, when he was sentenced in March 2023 for sharing an intimate video of Ms Harrison on his OnlyFans website without her consent.
He was found guilty of disclosing private sexual photographs and films of Ms Harrison with motivation to cause distress and voyeurism. The order banned him from posting or commenting about Ms Harrison on social media, or inciting someone else to do so.
But prosecutors said that in screenshots and screen recordings provided by Ms Harrison to police as evidence, Bear brought a slew of accusations and degrading comments about her. Between March and July 2025, Bear breached the order by repeatedly posting about her on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X and YouTube.
Restraining Order Issued Against Stephen Bear
Detective Constable Swarv Stafin, who led the investigation into the breach of the restraining order, underlined: “Stephen Bear’s behaviour is not okay and it should not be normalised or accepted. The impacts of being harassed are very real. It causes a great deal of stress and anxiety - it is something no-one should have to experience. The fact that he has admitted the charge against him shows he knew very well what he was doing was wrong and he knew he was breaching the restraining order. I want to pay tribute to Georgia’s courage and the dignity she has shown throughout the initial investigation and while Bear attempted to discredit her following his sentencing. I would urge anyone that is experiencing any sort of harassing behaviour to the police, no matter how small or big it is, it will be taken seriously and investigated thoroughly. There are options available to support each victim of such behaviour".
In a statement, Miss Harrison commended Essex police for handling the case competently: “Essex Police took me seriously when so many women in my position are overlooked. They treated this as the serious crime it is – not a celebrity story. It is a real offence against a real person. If every force treated this the way Essex Police did, thousands of women would feel safer today.”