Jamie Lee Curtis Pays Teary Tribute To 'Friend To All' Rob Reiner At 2026 Emmys

Jamie Lee Curtis paid a sobering tribute to filmmaker and co-actor Rob Reiner.
Reiner is best known for helming When Harry Met Sally.
Reiner won a posthumous Emmy for The Bear.
Jamie Lee Curtis delivered a moving tribute to her friend, the late filmmaker and actor Rob Reiner at the 2026 Emmy Awards. Appearing at the end of In Memoriam section, Curtis spoke about Reiner.
“Last year we lost another cherished legend, our beloved ‘Meathead,’ Rob Reiner,” a teary Curtis affirmed. “He was generous and kind and funny as hell and a friend to all.” Reiner received a posthumous Emmy win in the guest actor in a comedy series category for The Bear on the second night of the Creative Arts Awards. Reiner was killed in December 2025 at age 78.
Rob Reiner's Emmy Wins
“Last week, Robbie won an Emmy for guest actor in a comedy series for his beautiful work on The Bear, and he now holds the record of 48 years for the longest gap between acting Emmys, which was previously held by his father Carl Reiner, at 37 years,” Curtis added. Reiner took home his first Emmy win for best supporting actor in 1974 for his role as Michael “Meathead” Stivic in All in the Family and he won again in 1978. Almost half a century later, he earned his third Emmy.
Reiner’s son Nick, 33, allegedly killed Reiner and his wife Michele in their home in their Los Angeles home. An L.A. County grand jury indicted him on two counts of first-degree murder. Nick has reiterated not guilty and remains in custody.
“My friend Rob’s movies will last for lifetimes because they were about what makes us laugh and cry and what we aspire to be: Far better in his eyes, far kinder, far funnier, and far more human,” Crystal said, continuing, “For us who had the privilege of working with and knowing him and loving him, all we can say is, buddy, what fun we had storming the castle.”
“We all miss Rob and Michele,” Curtis wrapped up at the Emmys. “And all those we lost this year.” Reiner is famous for directing iconic films like This Is Spinal Tap, When Harry Met Sally, Best in Show, and The Princess Bride.