La Bola Negra, Spain's Oscar Hopeful, Wins TIFF People's Choice Award

TIFF People's Choice Award's Oscar History

The People's Choice award has frequently ushered glory at the Oscars, at least a secure nomination. Since 2000, 33 Best Picture nominees have shown up here, with nine of them actually winning the Academy Award. Moreover, plenty of nominees/winners elsewhere, especially in both Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Screenplay, are littered across this list. Nomadland in 2020 is the last winner of this award to go on to win Best Picture. Hence, the People's Choice award is one of the fest's most coveted honours, if not the most.