La Bola Negra, Spain's Oscar Entry, Is A Century-Spanning Homage To Queer History

Los Javis' Cannes winner La Bola Negra made its North American premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2026. The film, known in English as The Black Ball, made a splashy TIFF premiere on the back of major hype from its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May. Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo garnered the Best Director prize at Cannes, triggering a competitive bidding war that ended with Netflix nabbing U.S. distribution rights. At Cannes, it scored a 20-minute standing ovation, coming close to the fest's all-time record at 22 minutes that Guillermo del Toro's Pan's Labyrinth (2006) pulled off.