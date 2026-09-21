Karan Johar Sets Release Date Of R&AW Founder Rameshwar Nath Kao Biopic, 6 Years After First Announcement

Karan Johar announces biopic on RN Kao

Sharing the announcement video on social media, Karan captioned it, "He built the invisible…but history remembers his impact."



"Today marks 58 years of R&AW and we’re thrilled to announce our film on the story of RN Kao, the man who operated in the shadows & brought to light an institution we know today as R&AW - and its first mission," the post read further.



The upcoming biopic is based on Nitin Gokhale’s book Gentleman Spymaster. It will hit the big screens on August 11, 2028.