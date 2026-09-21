Karan Johar Sets Release Date Of R&AW Founder Rameshwar Nath Kao Biopic, 6 Years After First Announcement

Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective are joining hands for a large-scale film about R&AW founder Rameshwar Nath Kao.
The project is based on Nitin Gokhale’s book Gentleman Spymaster.
The untitled espionage-action film will hit the screens in August 2028.
After backing stellar films such as Kesari, Raazi, Shershaah and Kesari: Chapter 2, filmmaker Karan Johar is preparing another film on a little-known figure. Dharma Productions has partnered with Leo Media Collective on a big-screen feature about R&AW (Research and Analysis Wing) founder Rameshwar Nath Kao, who set up the agency in 1968.
The film was first announced in January 2020. Six years after the announcement, it has got a release date.
Karan Johar announces biopic on RN Kao
Sharing the announcement video on social media, Karan captioned it, "He built the invisible…but history remembers his impact."
"Today marks 58 years of R&AW and we’re thrilled to announce our film on the story of RN Kao, the man who operated in the shadows & brought to light an institution we know today as R&AW - and its first mission," the post read further.
The upcoming biopic is based on Nitin Gokhale’s book Gentleman Spymaster. It will hit the big screens on August 11, 2028.
Karan Johar's statement
Speaking about the film, Johar shared, “Leo Media has painstakingly been researching and dramatising this narrative with passion for the past two years, we want this film to be a gripping story based on true facts to pay homage to RAW and honour their milestone year with a solid motion picture … all of us at Dharma are so excited to get going.”
Release date and other details about Rameshwar Nath Kao film
The film is expected to go on floors by mid-2026. Casting, the director and other details remain under wraps, but insiders say an A-lister will lead the project.
The project is currently in development. The untitled film is scheduled for an August 11, 2028 theatrical release, which falls on the Independence Day weekend.
Who was RN Kao?
The story runs from 1955 to 1971, mapping the need for R&AW, its formation and the agency’s first mission during the 1971 war against Pakistan. RN Kao is regarded as a legend in spy craft and is credited with taking Indian espionage to the global front.
Several R&AW chiefs have praised RN Kao over the years, citing his professionalism and strategic mind.