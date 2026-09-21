Apple TV Slates Jessica Chastain's The Savant For 2027 Release

“After careful consideration, we have made the decision to postpone ‘The Savant,’” an Apple TV spokesperson shared at the time. “We appreciate your understanding and look forward to releasing the series at a future date.” The Savant‘s last-minute shelving was said to be sparked by a storyline involving extremist attacks and some imagery, including sniper attacks, that could have been triggering in the wake of the assassination of right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk. He was fatally shot at a college campus in Utah on Sept. 10, 2025—a little over two weeks before The Savant was set to premiere.