Ralph Lauren Fall/Holiday 2024: Jessica Chastain, Kerry Washington, Rebecca Hall And Others Attend The Fashion Fiesta – View Pics

Ralph Lauren Fall/Holiday 2024 collection was released a recently. The occasion saw the blitz and glitz come down for a grand fashion evening. Celebs from all walks of life walked in for the event. Stars like Jessica Chastain, Rebecca Hall, Kerry Washington and many others came in for the red-carpet event.
Here are a few glimpses from the grand evening:
1. Nnamdi Asomugha, Kerry Washington, David Lauren And Lauren Bush
Nnamdi Asomugha, left, Kerry Washington, David Lauren and Lauren Bush Lauren attend the Ralph Lauren Fall/Holiday 2024 presentation in New York.
2. Charlene Choi
Hong Kong actress and singer Charlene Choi attends the Ralph Lauren Fall/Holiday 2024 presentation in New York.
3. Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain attends the Ralph Lauren Fall/Holiday 2024 presentation in New York.
4. Rebecca Hall
Rebecca Hall arrives at the Ralph Lauren Fall/Holiday 2024 presentation in New York.
5. Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington attends the Ralph Lauren Fall/Holiday 2024 presentation in New York.
6. Jodie Turner-Smith
Jodie Turner-Smith arrives at the Ralph Lauren Fall/Holiday 2024 presentation in New York.
7. Krystal Jung
South Korean actress and singer Krystal Jung attends the Ralph Lauren Fall/Holiday 2024 presentation in New York.
8. Lauren Bush Lauren And Carrie Coon
Lauren Bush Lauren, left, and Carrie Coon attend the Ralph Lauren Fall/Holiday 2024 presentation in New York.
9. Morgan Spector
Morgan Spector arrives at the Ralph Lauren Fall/Holiday 2024 presentation in New York.
10. Lauren Bush Lauren, David Lauren And Jessica Chastain
Lauren Bush Lauren, left, David Lauren and Jessica Chastain attend the Ralph Lauren Fall/Holiday 2024 presentation in New York.
11. Glenn Close
Glenn Close attends the Ralph Lauren Fall/Holiday 2024 presentation in New York.
12. Carrie Coon
Carrie Coon attends the Ralph Lauren Fall/Holiday 2024 presentation in New York.