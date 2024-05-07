Fashion

Ralph Lauren Fall/Holiday 2024: Jessica Chastain, Kerry Washington, Rebecca Hall And Others Attend The Fashion Fiesta – View Pics

Ralph Lauren Fall/Holiday 2024 collection was released a recently. The occasion saw the blitz and glitz come down for a grand evening. Celebs from all walks of life walked in for the event. Stars like Jessica Chastain, Rebecca Hall, Kerry Washington and many others came in for the red carpet event. Here are a few glimpses from the grand evening.

Ralph Lauren Fall/Holiday 2024 Photo: Evan Agostini
info_icon

Ralph Lauren Fall/Holiday 2024 collection was released a recently. The occasion saw the blitz and glitz come down for a grand fashion evening. Celebs from all walks of life walked in for the event. Stars like Jessica Chastain, Rebecca Hall, Kerry Washington and many others came in for the red-carpet event.

Here are a few glimpses from the grand evening:

Advertisement

1. Nnamdi Asomugha, Kerry Washington, David Lauren  And Lauren Bush

Ralph Lauren Fall/Holiday 2024
Ralph Lauren Fall/Holiday 2024 Photo: Evan Agostini
info_icon

Nnamdi Asomugha, left, Kerry Washington, David Lauren and Lauren Bush Lauren attend the Ralph Lauren Fall/Holiday 2024 presentation in New York.

Advertisement

2. Charlene Choi

Ralph Lauren Fall/Holiday 2024
Ralph Lauren Fall/Holiday 2024 Photo: Evan Agostini
info_icon

Hong Kong actress and singer Charlene Choi attends the Ralph Lauren Fall/Holiday 2024 presentation in New York.

3. Jessica Chastain

Ralph Lauren Fall/Holiday 2024
Ralph Lauren Fall/Holiday 2024 Photo: Evan Agostini
info_icon

Jessica Chastain attends the Ralph Lauren Fall/Holiday 2024 presentation in New York.

Advertisement

4. Rebecca Hall

Ralph Lauren Fall/Holiday 2024
Ralph Lauren Fall/Holiday 2024 Photo: Evan Agostini
info_icon

Rebecca Hall arrives at the Ralph Lauren Fall/Holiday 2024 presentation in New York.

Advertisement

5. Kerry Washington

Ralph Lauren Fall/Holiday 2024
Ralph Lauren Fall/Holiday 2024 Photo: Evan Agostini
info_icon

Kerry Washington attends the Ralph Lauren Fall/Holiday 2024 presentation in New York.

Advertisement

6. Jodie Turner-Smith

Ralph Lauren Fall/Holiday 2024
Ralph Lauren Fall/Holiday 2024 Photo: Evan Agostini
info_icon

Jodie Turner-Smith arrives at the Ralph Lauren Fall/Holiday 2024 presentation in New York.

7. Krystal Jung

Ralph Lauren Fall/Holiday 2024
Ralph Lauren Fall/Holiday 2024 Photo: Evan Agostini
info_icon

South Korean actress and singer Krystal Jung attends the Ralph Lauren Fall/Holiday 2024 presentation in New York.

8. Lauren Bush Lauren And Carrie Coon

Ralph Lauren Fall/Holiday 2024
Ralph Lauren Fall/Holiday 2024 Photo: Evan Agostini
info_icon

Lauren Bush Lauren, left, and Carrie Coon attend the Ralph Lauren Fall/Holiday 2024 presentation in New York.

9. Morgan Spector

Ralph Lauren Fall/Holiday 2024
Ralph Lauren Fall/Holiday 2024 Photo: Evan Agostini
info_icon

Morgan Spector arrives at the Ralph Lauren Fall/Holiday 2024 presentation in New York.

10. Lauren Bush Lauren, David Lauren And Jessica Chastain

Ralph Lauren Fall/Holiday 2024
Ralph Lauren Fall/Holiday 2024 Photo: Evan Agostini
info_icon

Lauren Bush Lauren, left, David Lauren and Jessica Chastain attend the Ralph Lauren Fall/Holiday 2024 presentation in New York.

11. Glenn Close

Ralph Lauren Fall/Holiday 2024
Ralph Lauren Fall/Holiday 2024 Photo: Evan Agostini
info_icon

Glenn Close attends the Ralph Lauren Fall/Holiday 2024 presentation in New York.

12. Carrie Coon

Ralph Lauren Fall/Holiday 2024
Ralph Lauren Fall/Holiday 2024 Photo: Evan Agostini
info_icon

Carrie Coon attends the Ralph Lauren Fall/Holiday 2024 presentation in New York.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. CBI Arrests 2 People From Human Trafficking Network That Sent Indians Into Russia-Ukraine War Zone
  2. Day In Pics: May 07, 2024
  3. CBI Seizes Rs 1.42 cr During Searches In FSSAI Bribery Case, Total Haul Rises To Rs 1.8 cr
  4. Delhi Sees Sharp Dip In Air Quality
  5. India Accuses Canada Of 'Glorification Of Violence' After Khalistani Floats Appear At Parade
Entertainment News
  1. After Casting Vote In Uttara Kannada, Rishab Shetty Talks About 'Kantara' Prequel
  2. Sriya Reddy To Play A Power-Hungry Politician In Tamil Web Series 'Thalamai Seyalgam’
  3. 'Just married' Arti Singh Offers A Peek Into Her 'Pehli Rasoi': 'Mithaas Aur Pyaar Se Bharpoor'
  4. Ralph Lauren Fall/Holiday 2024: Jessica Chastain, Kerry Washington, Rebecca Hall And Others Attend The Fashion Fiesta – View Pics
  5. Mallika Sherawat's Note For 'Role Model' Mahesh Bhatt: 'His Words Have Been A Source Of Strength'
Sports News
  1. DC Vs RR, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Delhi Capitals Beat Rajasthan Royals By 20 Runs In Kotla
  2. SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Bangladesh Beat Zimbabwe By 9 Runs, Seal T20I Series 3-0
  4. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  5. Thiago Silva To Return To Boyhood Club Fluminense When Chelsea Contract Expires
World News
  1. Imran Khan's PTI Must Forgo 'Politics Of Anarchy' For Dialogue With Government: Pakistan Army General
  2. Apple Launches Latest Versions Of iPad, First Since 2022
  3. Biden Condemns Current Antisemitism In Holocaust Remembrance During College Protests And Gaza War
  4. Porn Performer Stormy Daniels Is Called To The Witness Stand At Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial
  5. Tornado Watch: 'High Risk' Alert Issued For Oklahoma, Neighboring States
Latest Stories
  1. Caught On Cam | Case Registered Against AAP MLA, Son For Assaulting Staff At Noida Petrol Pump
  2. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voter Turnout Over 62% For Phase 3 Polling, Assam Sees Highest Turnout | Highlights
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Bangladesh Beat Zimbabwe By 9 Runs, Seal T20I Series 3-0
  4. Met Gala 2024: Ariana Grande Delivers A Powerful Performance With Some Of Her Iconic Hits
  5. Alia Bhatt Again Falls Prey To Deepfake; Actor’s Face Morphed Onto Wamiqa Gabbi
  6. Lok Sabha Elections: Modi Among Voters, Shah, Scindia & Others In Fray | Phase 3 Voting
  7. Ranveer Singh Removes All Wedding Pictures With Wife Deepika Padukone From Instagram? Here's What We Know
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024: From Amit Shah To Supriya Sule, Key Faces In Third Phase