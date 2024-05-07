Fashion

Ralph Lauren Fall/Holiday 2024: Jessica Chastain, Kerry Washington, Rebecca Hall And Others Attend The Fashion Fiesta – View Pics

Ralph Lauren Fall/Holiday 2024 collection was released a recently. The occasion saw the blitz and glitz come down for a grand evening. Celebs from all walks of life walked in for the event. Stars like Jessica Chastain, Rebecca Hall, Kerry Washington and many others came in for the red carpet event. Here are a few glimpses from the grand evening.