Mysaa Teaser Shows Rashmika Mandanna As A Fearless And Formidable Woman; Release Date Announced

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Mysaa will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

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Mysaa teaser out
Rashmika Mandanna-led Mysaa teaser out Photo: YouTube
Summary of this article

  • Mysaa teaser has introduced Rashmika Mandanna as a fearless Gond tribal woman.

  • The voiceover sets an intense tone for her struggle against social barriers and challenges.

  • Directed by Rawindra Pulle, the action drama will hit the theatres in November.

Rashmika Mandanna is leading Mysaa, an ambitious Pan-India action drama directed by debutant Rawindra Pulle. The makers on Sunday unveiled the film’s teaser.

Mysaa teaser out

The teaser for Mysaa begins with the title character’s voiceover — “I am tired, I have stopped, I have lost.” It then shows Mysaa as a hard-edged woman who will not retreat and who fights alone. She pushes through obstacles and social barriers, meeting each one directly. She is not just fighting the war- she is the weapon that determines its course.

Mandanna plays a Gond tribal woman, a role that demanded serious physical preparation and several difficult action scenes. The teaser presents her as someone meeting personal struggle and social barriers head-on.

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Mysaa release date

The makers have also confirmed the film will release in theatres on November 27, 2026 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Watch the teaser here.

Rashmika’s physical transformation

The teaser shows Rashmika's effort to get into the skin of the character, built on force, endurance and emotional strain. She rides a bike with hard focus and appears in underwater scenes that look punishing.

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The teaser highlights intensity, raw rage and command in equal measure.

Rashmika’s transformation, the visual design and the score come together to suggest a film aiming for a raw and immersive experience.

Mysaa cast and crew

Alongside Rashmika, the film also stars Eshwari Rao, Rahul Ravindran, Samuthirakani, Rao Ramesh, Shiva Kandukuri, Karthik Ranjini, Tarak Ponnappa and Nidhi Singh, among others, in significant roles.

Ajay Saipureddy,Anil Sayyapureddy and Veerasai Gopa have backed the project. Shreyaas Krishna has served as the cinematographer, while Jakes Bejoy has lent the music. Karthika Srinivas R is the editor.

Kecha is behind the action choreography and international action choreographer Andy Long has taken care of the combat choreography, elevating the scale and ambition of the project.

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Apart from Mysaa, Rashmika also has Ranabaali with her husband Vijay Deverakonda. The period drama is slated for theatrical release on October 16, 2026. The actress will also be seen in legendary Carnatic singer MS Subbulakshmi's biopic titled MS - A Legacy On Screen.

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