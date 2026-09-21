Chad Gilbert, New Found Glory Founding Guitarist, Dies At 45 After Cancer Battle

“On the morning of September 20th, Chad Everett Gilbert passed away peacefully in his sleep,” wrote his wife, Lisa Cimorelli, in a joint statement with the band. “He left this world surrounded by friends and family and took his final breaths with his wife and mother by his side, just as he wished. We are devastated and shocked by how quickly he left us, yet so grateful for how peacefully and smoothly he went. The amount of visitors that crowded the hospital lobby at a moment’s notice is a testament to how beloved and cherished Chad was, and always will be. He was a legendary musician, but his favorite accomplishment was being a husband and father. His biggest dreams came true. He is survived by his wife, Lisa, his daughter, Lily, his mother, Jackie, and his brother, Brian.”