Chad Gilbert, New Found Glory Founding Guitarist, Dies At 45 After Cancer Battle

Chad Gilbert is dead at 45.
Gilbert was a founding member and lead guitarist for New Found Glory.
Gilbert had been battling cancer for years.
Chad Gilbert, a founding member and lead guitarist for New Found Glory, has passed away at 45. The cause of death hasn't been disclosed but the musician had been vocal about his cancer diagnoses, revealing that he had been receiving treatment for adrenal cancer since 2021 and had also been diagnosed with Stage 4 adrenocortical carcinoma.
“On the morning of September 20th, Chad Everett Gilbert passed away peacefully in his sleep,” wrote his wife, Lisa Cimorelli, in a joint statement with the band. “He left this world surrounded by friends and family and took his final breaths with his wife and mother by his side, just as he wished. We are devastated and shocked by how quickly he left us, yet so grateful for how peacefully and smoothly he went. The amount of visitors that crowded the hospital lobby at a moment’s notice is a testament to how beloved and cherished Chad was, and always will be. He was a legendary musician, but his favorite accomplishment was being a husband and father. His biggest dreams came true. He is survived by his wife, Lisa, his daughter, Lily, his mother, Jackie, and his brother, Brian.”
Chad Gilbert's Wife Opens Up
Cimorelli added, “Chad’s guitar playing, songwriting, humor, and relentless drive helped shape New Found Glory for nearly three decades. Through more than a dozen albums, endless tours around the world, and more accolades than we ever could have imagined, Chad challenged all of us to grow as musicians, performers, and human beings. While we are devastated to lose him, we are so grateful for the incredible life he lived, the memories we shared, and the brotherhood we had. His influence will always be part of New Found Glory and his spirit will be felt on every stage we stand on, with every note we play. Rest in peace, Chad. We love you forever. Lisa, Jordan, Ian, Cyrus, and Dan”
Born March 9, 1981 in Coral Springs, Florida, Gilbert formed New Found Glory in 1997 with Jordan Pundik, Steve Klein, Ian Grushka and Joe Moreno. Their debut album Nothing Gold Can Stay in 1999. The band is known for hits like "My Friends Over You," "All Downhill From Here," and "Kiss Me." Post the news of Gilbert's death, tributes from fellow artists poured in, including Benjamin Madden and Joel Madden (of the band Good Charlotte) and musician-songwriter-producer Matthew Koma. Gilbert is survived by his wife, their daughter Lily, his mother and brother.