Former ENHYPEN Singer Evan Reveals Childhood Cancer Battle, Says He Nearly Died

How cancer shaped Evan's new music

The experience has also influenced Evan's first solo EP, Death of Me. Speaking about the title track, he said, “When I sing on ‘Death of Me,’ the lead single, that this ‘ain’t the death of me,’ it comes from a place of having actually gone right up to the edge of death myself. No matter how far down I went, I felt over and over that it was never really the end. I hope EVER hears that message and finds some hope in it.”