Former ENHYPEN Singer Evan Reveals Childhood Cancer Battle, Says He Nearly Died

Former ENHYPEN singer Evan revealed his childhood battle with malignant lymphoma.
Evan recalled losing friends and coming close to death himself.
Death of Me reflects the former ENHYPEN member's deeply personal journey.
Former ENHYPEN singer Evan has revealed that he battled cancer as a child, sharing for the first time that he was diagnosed with malignant lymphoma while in fourth grade. In a new interview with Weverse, the 24-year-old K-pop singer, who was previously known as Heeseung, recalled his difficult treatment and spoke about coming frighteningly close to death.
“I think it’s time I talked about this,” he said. “I haven’t brought this up since I became a singer, but in fourth grade, I was diagnosed with malignant lymphoma. I kept coughing, and at first I just figured it was a cold and didn’t think much of it, but then when I was playing soccer, I took four or five steps and suddenly couldn’t breathe. I found out at the hospital later that it was cancer.”
Evan recalls his childhood cancer battle
The K-pop singer said the treatment was difficult, though he tried to remain brave for his mother. He recalled watching other children receiving treatment alongside him lose their lives.
“The treatment process wasn’t easy, but when I saw how my mom took care of me nonstop, I wanted to put on a brave face for her,” he continued. “When the hospital held events like talent shows for the patients, I’d play guitar and even host them. I dreamed of being a singer ever since I was 6, but to be honest, back then I didn’t really have the mental bandwidth to even think about that. I’d watch my friends pass away and kept thinking, ‘I want to live so badly, I want to go home.’ ”
He eventually completed treatment and returned to school, but said adjusting to life afterwards was not easy. Evan recalled having less energy and being teased by other children as his hair grew back following chemotherapy.
How cancer shaped Evan's new music
The experience has also influenced Evan's first solo EP, Death of Me. Speaking about the title track, he said, “When I sing on ‘Death of Me,’ the lead single, that this ‘ain’t the death of me,’ it comes from a place of having actually gone right up to the edge of death myself. No matter how far down I went, I felt over and over that it was never really the end. I hope EVER hears that message and finds some hope in it.”
Evan left ENHYPEN earlier this year to pursue a solo career and later adopted his childhood name as his new stage name. His upcoming EP, Death of Me, marks the beginning of that new chapter.