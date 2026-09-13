US President Donald Trump's Childhood Home In Queens Sells For $1.93 Million After Major Renovation

How Much Has Trump's Childhood Home Sold For Before?

The Queens property has changed hands several times in recent years. It sold for $2.14 million in 2017, a few months after Trump became president, according to Zillow. The buyer was an entity called Trump Birth Home LLC, and the house was briefly listed on Airbnb with Trump-themed memorabilia, including life-size cardboard cutouts and copies of his book The Art of the Deal.