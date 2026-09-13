US President Donald Trump's Childhood Home In Queens Sells For $1.93 Million After Major Renovation

Donald Trump's childhood home in Queens has sold for $1.93 million after an extensive renovation.
Developer Tommy Lin bought the five-bedroom property for $835,000 in 2025 and spent about $500,000 renovating it.
The property had previously sold for $2.14 million in 2017 and was briefly listed on Airbnb with Trump-themed memorabilia.
US President Donald Trump's childhood home in Queens has sold for $1.93 million after an extensive renovation transformed the once-neglected property. Trump lived in the Tudor-style house in the Jamaica Estates neighbourhood until he was four, while his father, real estate developer Fred Trump, built it in 1940, as per AP.
The buyer's identity has not been disclosed. The sale price appeared on real estate websites after the buyer entered into a contract in July, according to AP.
Trump lived in the Tudor-style house in Jamaica Estates until he was four. Fred Trump, Donald Trump’s father and a developer, built it in 1940 in the affluent neighbourhood. The family has not owned the property for years.
What Happened To Trump's Childhood Home?
The five-bedroom, three-bathroom property had been vacant and neglected for years when developer Tommy Lin bought it for $835,000 in 2025. Lin then spent about $500,000 on an eight-month renovation, adding a chef's kitchen, herringbone wood floors and spa-style bathrooms, according to the New York Post.
The property had fallen into considerable disrepair before the renovation. A burst pipe caused water damage and mould, while feral cats had taken shelter inside the house, AP reported.
“There were quite a lot of people” interested because it was Trump’s former home, Zhu told The Post, adding that some saw additional historical value in owning the property.
How Much Has Trump's Childhood Home Sold For Before?
The Queens property has changed hands several times in recent years. It sold for $2.14 million in 2017, a few months after Trump became president, according to Zillow. The buyer was an entity called Trump Birth Home LLC, and the house was briefly listed on Airbnb with Trump-themed memorabilia, including life-size cardboard cutouts and copies of his book The Art of the Deal.
The property was listed again in 2019 with an asking price of $2.9 million but remained unsold until Lin purchased it in 2025.
Trump lived in the Jamaica Estates house until he was about four before his family moved to another home nearby. He later built his fortune through real estate, including Trump Tower in Manhattan, before entering politics.
Trump, now 80, made his fortune in real estate, including with Trump Tower in Manhattan, where he lived for decades before entering politics.
As president, he is also reshaping a residence of his own, with a White House ballroom addition and gold-plated Oval Office fixtures that match the look of his properties.