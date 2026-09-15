Wales Devolution: Scotland, Northern Ireland Push For More Powers; What Can Welsh Government Control?

Wales has devolved powers over areas including health, education and transport while remaining part of the UK.
Rhun ap Iorwerth is seeking greater Welsh powers, including control over policing and justice.
Welsh independence has 32% support, but ap Iorwerth is not pursuing a referendum during this Senedd term.
Wales is debating how much power should sit in Cardiff rather than Westminster, after a new push by the leaders of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland for greater control over their political futures. The debate has brought renewed attention to what devolution actually gives Wales — and what it does not.
Wales has had a devolved government and parliament since 1999, allowing it to make decisions in several areas of domestic policy while remaining part of the United Kingdom. But Westminster still controls key areas, and devolution does not give Wales the power to leave the UK on its own.
The issue has gained fresh attention after Wales' First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth joined Scottish First Minister John Swinney and Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O'Neill in signing a memorandum on September 14 calling for constitutional change. AP reported that Swinney and O'Neill called for independence referendums in Scotland and Northern Ireland, while ap Iorwerth did not set a timetable for one in Wales.
What does devolution give Wales?
Devolution means elected institutions in Wales can make decisions in areas that have been transferred from Westminster. This allows Welsh governments to develop policies based on Welsh priorities rather than automatically following decisions made for England or across the UK.
Health, education and transport are among the areas over which Wales has devolved powers. AP has described Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland as having different degrees of self-government, while Westminster retains responsibility for major UK-wide matters.
Devolution does not give the Welsh Government control over everything that affects people in Wales. Some powers remain reserved to Westminster. Policing is one example, and ap Iorwerth has called for policing and justice to be devolved to Wales.
In simple terms, devolution allows Wales to run more of its own affairs without becoming a separate country. Independence would go much further, giving Wales full responsibility for the powers normally exercised by a sovereign state.
Why does Wales want more powers?
The case for greater devolution is largely about where decisions should be made and who should be accountable for them. Supporters argue that Wales should have greater control over policies that directly affect Welsh communities and that the Welsh Government should have the powers needed to carry out its responsibilities.
For ap Iorwerth, that includes policing and justice, as well as changes to Wales' funding arrangements. He has called for a new Wales Bill to give Wales greater powers and for changes to the Barnett Formula.
But seeking more powers does not mean Wales is preparing to leave the UK now. Plaid Cymru supports Welsh independence as a longer-term objective, while its immediate programme also focuses on strengthening the powers of devolved government.
A recent poll cited by Al Jazeera put support for Welsh independence at 32%. A poll carried out for the BBC found 52% opposed independence, while 16% were undecided.
BBC reporting said ap Iorwerth did not believe the time was right for an independence referendum.
Ap Iorwerth has not set a timetable for an independence referendum during the current Senedd term. Instead, he has said he wants to build support for an independent Wales while pursuing greater powers for the Senedd.
What could more devolution mean?
More devolution would mean transferring additional responsibilities from Westminster to Cardiff. The effect would depend on which powers were transferred.
Policing and justice show what that could mean in practice. If those powers were devolved, Welsh institutions would have greater authority over policing and the administration of justice in Wales. Welsh ministers would also have greater responsibility for the results of those decisions.
Greater devolution would therefore give the Welsh Government more control, but it would also give it more to answer for. Decisions would be made closer to Welsh voters, while elections to the Senedd would become more important in determining who controls a wider range of public policy.
For Wales, the immediate debate is about where power should sit. Independence remains a longer-term goal for Plaid Cymru, but with ap Iorwerth not pursuing an independence referendum during this Senedd term, the focus is on whether Wales can secure greater powers while remaining part of the UK.