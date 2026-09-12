BRICS At A Crossroads As Global Order Faces Turbulence, Global South Seeks Greater Space

Future Of BRICS

"The future of BRICS depends largely on the evolving geopolitical situation. There is a lot of chaos in the international system today. The US has increasingly moved towards protectionist policies, while the power and influence of the G7 is on the decline and the Global South is on the rise," Prof Rajan Kumar, School of International Relations, JNU, and co-editor of Locating BRICS in the Global Order, told Outlook.